Waiting for a mentor: James is waiting for you

At 9 years old, James loves to be outside playing with friends. Now that winter weather has arrived, he is busy sledding and building forts in the snow.

What would be James' perfect day? It would include bacon and eggs for breakfast, his favorite video game, staying up all night watching movies and eating pizza. Ice cream could easily be involved in these aspirations!

James' two sisters have Kinship Mentors and are having the time of their lives. He would like to know when his turn is. Are you available? James is waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples; Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors can be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about James or any of the 31 children waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.