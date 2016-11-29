During the ceremonies, Lions International Director Bruce Beck of Palisade Lions and Lions 5M9 District Governor Dick Stebbins of Baxter Lions will present the members of the new club with their official charter. Members of the Baxter Lions Club, who sponsored the formation of the Central Lakes College Lions Club, will also be on hand to congratulate members of the new club.

"I am proud to welcome these men and women into Lions," Baxter Lions President Paul Roth said in the release. "Brainerd will be proud to have such a fine group serving their community."

The Central Lakes College Lions Club plans to become involved with community activities. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with nearly 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the website at www.lionsclubs.org.