CLC to host sexual assault awareness campaign

During the 10-day campaign from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9, from Monday through Friday, Diversity Club students and a Zonta Club member will be in the south hall in front of the Brainerd campus cafeteria from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They will be handing out information resources about sexual assault, informing students of CLC's policy on harassment and asking students to pin an orange ribbon on themselves to support the cause.

They will also have several life-sized banners on display, which are a product from nursing students from Jamestown University. The students wrote common myths about sexual assault on the white boards and wore white masks. The banners also include statistics and facts about sexual assault.

"It's important for students to have awareness and knowledge about sexual assault and the myths versus the facts because it's an issue that affects us all," said CLC instructor and Diversity Club advisor Alita Reque-Peterson. "It's also very important for students to know where they can get help and that CLC has a very explicit policy regarding harassment and assault."