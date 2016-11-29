Tickets available for TEDxGullLake event

Early bird tickets will cost $65 (regular price $70) and be available online through Dec. 24. TEDxGullLake T-shirts can also be purchased in time for Christmas. Visit www.TEDxGullLake.com for tickets and T-shirts.

"This is a day to remember, designed to inspire and inform on a wide variety of topics," stated Kate Hunt, curator for TEDxGullLake, in a news release. "So why not give inspiration for Christmas?"

TEDxGullLake is licensed by the national TED organization and is patterned after TED Talks, a series of short presentations and performances designed to enlighten and inspire. It is being organized by local volunteers. The event is expected to have 16 short talks falling into the themes of: innovation in rural regions, technology and invention, sociology and human behavior, science and research, arts and entertainment, agriculture and personal stories of resilience, growth and achievement.