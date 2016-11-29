At its Nov. 14 meeting, the board approved the final version of the plan, which was developed over the previous two years. Now, the board needs to determine how to proceed with the plan.

After extensive discussion, the board tabled an administrative recommendation to seek proposals for an outside consulting firm to guide the district through the next phases of the project process. Instead, the board will take action on issuing requests for quotes at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Superintendent Laine Larson proposed a six-phase process for how to proceed with the plan. The request for quotes, when approved, will ask firms how they would implement those phases. The phases are:

• Comprehensive district communications planning,

• Stakeholder engagement: internal and external listening sessions,

• Potential surveys and assessments,

• Develop project scope options and alternatives,

• Bond referendum election process,

• Comprehensive construction management services.

The first phase will involve developing an extensive communications plan that encourages community engagement and addresses concerns from the public, Larson said. The communications plan will serve the district from the first day of the project through to completion, she said.

The second phase involves hosting listening sessions with people who use the 12 buildings in the district, Larson said. This includes teachers, administrators, students, support staff and parents. Those groups will provide feedback and help identify priorities in the plan, she said. There will also be listening sessions with community members and organizations like Central Lakes College, civic organizations, city and county government, local legislators and others.

The third phase would involve the board deciding what information it needed during the project process, Larson said. A demographic and enrollment study was completed, but the board might want to poll constituents or profile voters to determine how the community feels about a potential bond referendum, she said.

The fourth phase would analyze community input gathered in the second and third phases to determine what to prioritize in the plan, Larson said. The district can break parts of the plan into tiers to figure out what should get done as soon as possible and what can wait, she said. The board would also identify project goals, the bond referendum question and finalize the timeline.

The fifth phase would begin the bond referendum process, which includes finalizing the ballot language for the bond question and informing voters about the bond question. It also requires submitting the bond question to the Minnesota Department of Education for approval.

If the bond referendum passes, the sixth phase consists of starting the construction project process. This includes a firm that can provide oversight and guidance throughout the project, experience with coordinating building projects and a detailed cost for services.

Steve Lund, director of business services, outlined the costs related to the recommendations included in the plan. The overall cost of all the maintenance, construction, furniture and technology recommendations totals about $207 million. That cost is the complete scope of the plan, he said, and not the plan for the future.

"We have completed a process that has defined the scope of our issue," Lund said. "Now how do you start to carve up that $207 million and make it a manageable or an actionable plan?"

Some of the maintenance costs included in the plan can be funded through recurring annual revenue, Lund said, and doesn't all have to be included in a bond issue. Some of the items included in the second tier of recommended maintenance can also be delayed for quite some time, and wouldn't all have to be done at once.

Request for quotes

The next step in the comprehensive long-range facilities planning process is the six phases Larson presented, she said. The district needs to do a lot of work before a bond referendum question can be presented or a construction project can begin, she said, and a management firm can help guide the process.

Once a request for quotes is sent out, firms will have a certain amount of time to compile their responses. The district will then evaluate the submissions and interview potential firms, to make sure the board is comfortable with the firm managing the project, Larson said.

Lund said it would be ideal for a firm to guide the district all the way through the construction project. If the district switches firms after the first five phases of the process are complete, he said, there's a loss of continuity.

"If you can have all of those team members and those project partners right together at the front taking you through the entire project," Lund said, "I think you'll end up with a much more successful project."

Earl Wolleat, director of buildings and grounds, said the potential facilities project is going to be huge and to move forward, the district needs the help of an outside consultant.

Timeline

When the district held a bond referendum prior to the Forestview Middle School project, the election was in January. The district fielded criticism for the timing, as summer residents weren't able to vote in the referendum, Lund said. Because of this, it's logical for the district to hold a future referendum in the fall or spring.

The district could hold an upcoming referendum in the fall of 2017, but the timetable would be tight, Lund said. Because of this, board members expressed their preference for a referendum in the spring of 2018.

For the spring option, the board could approve the request for quotes at the Dec. 12 meeting and have the quotes come due in January, Lund said. This gives potential bidders more time to put their bids together and allows more time for the public engagement and prioritization process, he said.

"Everything has a little bit more time baked into it," Lund said.

The tradeoff of a spring of 2018 referendum is construction plans might not be ready for the summer construction season, Lund said. A big project like a new school construction might then have to wait for the following construction season, he said.

Board chair Tom Haglin said a spring referendum might add another year to a potentially 30-year facilities process, which isn't a large delay. Other smaller projects can be done in the construction season following a spring referendum, Larson said.

"We're not going to waste that construction season," Larson said.

The request for quotes will include a possible timeline for a fall or spring referendum, whichever option the board prefers, Lund said. But the request also allows firms to present an alternative timeline, he said.

"There's a lot of flexibility built in as far as the timeline," Larson said.

Board comments

Board member Chris Robinson questioned whether the six-phase process would involve re-evaluating or changing the plan the board just approved. He advocated for putting the plan at the forefront of each of the six phases.

Larson agreed with Robinson and said the plan is the guiding point for everything the district does moving forward. The first sentence of the draft request for quotes asks for a process to execute the district's comprehensive long-range facilities plan, Lund said.

"The plan has been developed, it's time to execute it," Lund said. "I don't think we want to go back and start to redevelop that plan again."

If the board doesn't find a suitable management firm after putting out a request for proposals, the board can always start over, board member Ruth Nelson said.

Background

The district started the long-range facilities planning process in July of 2015. Those past two years included compiling and reviewing a lot of data on the district's facilities, demographics, enrollment trends and more. The process included data evaluation, site visits to other schools, reviewing enrollment data, reviewing the conditions of the district's facilities and looking at the costs and financial capacity of the district.

The recommendations in the approved plan include a combination of right-sizing, renewal, reinvestment, repurposing and replacement. Those recommendations are:

• Brainerd High School: renew and reinvest,

• Forestview Middle School: maintain,

• Baxter Elementary School: replace with a new school; repurpose for programs from Lincoln Education Center and Brainerd Learning Center,

• Garfield Elementary School: right-size and renew,

• Harrison Elementary School: replace with a new school,

• Lowell Elementary School: right-size and renew,

• Nisswa Elementary School: right-size and renew,

• Riverside Elementary School: right-size and renew,

• Brainerd Learning Center: reinvest for early learning,

• Lincoln Education Center: vacate, relocating programs to current Baxter Elementary School,

• Washington Educational Services Building: renew.

There are 12 facilities in the district, comprising 1.2 million square feet and 289 acres of land. The district's boundaries encompass 516 square miles. The oldest building in the district, Washington Educational Services Building, was built in 1929. The newest building, Forestview Middle School, was built in 2004. The average age of the district's buildings is 44 years old.

Visit www.bit.ly/2fsCJWZ to view a final draft of the comprehensive long-range facilities plan.