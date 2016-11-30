Kresha selected as House Majority Whip

Kresha said the main function of the majority whip is to communicate information to other members of a party caucus during floor debate and prior to votes.

"I'm pleased to have earned the trust of House Republicans," Kresha said. "I feel I can bring new ideas and new energy to our caucus in this leadership position, and I'm ready to hit the ground running."

Kresha represents House District 9B, which covers all or parts of Morrison and Todd counties. He is completing his second term in the Minnesota House, and was re-elected to his third term on Nov. 8. Ron and his wife, Wendy, live in Little Falls and have five children.