Law enforcement to go through mental health training

Coordinating Council is sponsoring a community training to improve outcomes for people living with a mental illness.

The three-day training will be Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Brainerd Police Department.

One in four people in the United States live with at least one diagnosable mental illness. Sixty percent of those will come in contact with law enforcement during their lifetime, meaning about 9,375 people in Crow Wing County alone. While some large cities are able to train officers for 40 hours in crisis intervention certification and create specialized teams, this is rarely possible in rural areas.

Recognizing the need for police officers and court personnel to be better prepared for such encounters, the International Association of Chiefs of Police is supporting a sweeping campaign to systematically improve the way law enforcement officers respond to people with mental illnesses. The campaign calls on all police agencies in the United States to train 100 percent of sworn officers in some form of crisis intervention skills.

The CJCC is sponsoring this Crisis Intervention training and it is approved by the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board to fulfill this requirement.

Among the many people participating in this community collaborative are victim advocates from the Mid-Minnesota Women's Center, Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston and officers from the Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted and officers from Baxter Police Department, Kathy Fleisher from Victim Services, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department, Laurence Chamberlain from Legal Aid, and Kim Bollig from the central Minnesota chapter of the

National Alliance on Mental Illness. Local community actors are assisting in the class for role-play scenarios. The training is designed and facilitated by retired police detective Linda Flanders from Red Wing.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Minnesota sponsors free support groups for those living with a mental illness and their family members. The CJCC is the recognized forum for justice system review, analysis, policy development and reform. Linda Jean Productions offers four-hour trainings on crisis intervention de-escalation to rural area law enforcement and social workers.