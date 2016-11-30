Brainerd City Council to act on transportation plan Monday

In 2013, the council established a strategic planning initiative to create more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods and to find a location for a skate park by 2020. For two years, the committee has been working on the plan which is designed to implement this initiative.

The plan includes:

• Goals and strategies for plan implementation,

• Forty-six different methods to implement and promote the plan,

• A three-tiered infrastructure plan for 2017-2027,

• Estimated infrastructure costs by tier.

During plan development, the committee learned about the benefits of walkable bikeable communities. Benefits include the potential for increasing property values and improvements in health and well-being.

In a 2013 national walking survey, 94 percent of those surveyed said they view walking as good for their health and 79 percent acknowledge they should walk more. However, 40 percent said their neighborhood is not very walkable.

Attend the Monday meeting to comment on the plan. Visit bit.ly/2g70VM0 to view the plan. Questions about the plan can be addressed to City Planner Mark Ostgarden at mostgarden@ci.brainerd.mn.us or by calling 218-828-2309.