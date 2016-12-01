Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen stated there are two anonymous donors. The reward previously was $10,000.

The sheriff's office along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate this case, where the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined Brisk died of blood loss due to a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Brisk was shot between 2:15-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of Brisk's death, including the possibility the person who shot Brisk is unaware they did so.

All information relevant to the case is being followed up on and numerous interviews are being conducted, Larsen stated. As of this date, no arrests have been made. Due to the active investigation no new information is being released.

Larsen states he believes this is an isolated incident and there is no known risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.