Citing excessive cost, Mills stops recount push

"After much consideration, thought, and prayer along with consulting with my family and supporters I've decided not to ask for a recount," the two-time Republican candidate for the 8th U.S. Congressional District said in an email statement released Friday afternoon.

The statement went on to thank county clerks in the 8th District and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon for their work in conducting the election.

Mills also congratulated Nolan.

"We did not always agree on everything, but I respect the Congressman, and wish him the best as he moves forward representing the 8th Congressional district," Mills said.

The cost of the discretionary recount, for which Mills and his campaign would have had to pay themselves, turned out to be prohibitive, he said.

"In the end the cost estimates of this recount in terms of volunteer time and expense was excessive, instead of spending financial resources to recount votes, I've decided to donate a portion of that to the Salvation Army," he said in the statement. "Also, any donations made to my campaign for a recount will be refunded in full to those individuals or if people choose to, they will be added to my donation to the Salvation Army."

On Tuesday, Mills said the campaign wasn't fundraising for the recount effort and that they anticipated the cost being under six figures. The following day, however, Simon's office gave an updated estimate for the cost of putting on the recount at $102,053. The Mills campaign on Friday sent out an email solicitation for funds based on the recount.

"Your generous support will help offset the costs associated with the recount including a hefty tab from the state and legal fees," Mills said in the fundraising email.

In response to requests for comment Friday, Mills said in message to the Dispatch that he had nothing further to add beyond the press release. He also responded to a question about the apparent shift from his comments Tuesday to the fundraising email on Friday.

"To your earlier question, I said I (as in me personally) would not be actively fundraising," Mills said. "A fundraising email is very different from either actively fundraising or me personally doing so. Moot point at this juncture."

"We don't have time to fundraise," Mills said on Tuesday. "We're not fundraising off of it. We have had a number of people that have already called in and want to be helpful in financially contributing to this recount effort but I don't have time to sit on the phone and fundraise, but if somebody wants to contribute money, we'll graciously accept that money as well."

In his own statement, Nolan also thanked election workers and applauded Mills for his decision to stop the recount. He said counting the votes again would have been expensive both in time and money.

"Beyond state and county costs totalling in excess of $100,000, the legal and staff costs for each campaign would have likely brought the total recount to over half a million dollars," he said. "That money would be better spent in a thousand other places, and the decision to withdraw the request protects both sides and Minnesota taxpayers from further expense."