Cathy Hughes, owner of the specialty store and coffee shop, said she has had a wonderful response from people in the mall, who have told her the two businesses is just what the mall needed and completes that portion of the mall, located down the hall from Dairy Queen.

Hughes said the mall added a children's playground area in that wing and two leased spaces that were sitting empty. A consignment shop used to lease the 6,000-square-foot space where Bette Mae's is now located. Sweet Beans Coffee is located in the space adjacent to Bette Mae's where Grab-a-Java used to be, with sitting areas overlooking the playground area.

Hughes opened Bette Mae's Oct. 1 and the coffee shop opened in early November.

"The coffee shop was not part of the initial plan," Hughes, who has been a business owner for 17 years, said. "It took three months to get the store set and the coffee shop was an afterthought. I've done coffee shops before and while getting the store ready I realized there is no place in the mall to get coffee and all I had to do was put in new equipment.

"The mall needed this to complete this end of the mall. ... This makes it home."

Hughes said she named the business after her mother Bette Mae. When Bette Mae's opened, Hughes shut down her store called Crossroads in Time in Pequot Lakes, which was open for nine years. Hughes said with the Highway 371 Bypass coming in she couldn't take a chance to keep the Pequot Lakes store open. She said she looked at opening a store either in the Brainerd mall or the Duluth mall. Hughes also owns a Crossroads in Time in Aitkin, the town where she lives. Bette Mae's is a specialty store that sells a wide variety of items, including toys, kitchen, bath and body products, children's books, unique clothing lines, shoes, giftware and home decor.

Hughes said when people think specialty stores they think it will be expensive. At Bette Mae's, she said, that is not the case. Pricing of items range from $1.95 to up to $175.

Sweet Beans Coffee offers hot drinks, such as Caramel Latte, Chai Tea and Hot Chocolate, as well as cold drinks of frozen blended coffee, smoothies and pop. The coffee shop also offers soup and sandwiches, including a Cashew Chicken, Turkey Swiss and Wild Turkey. Sandwiches are offered in full for $6.95 to a half sandwich for $4.95.

Bakery items and candy also are for sale. Hughes said selling nostalgic candy with the playground next door was a perfect fit.

Between the two stores, Hughes has about a dozen employees. Hours run shorter than the mall hours. The store and coffee shop are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday.

Hughes said in January she plans to rent the upstairs party room for people to host their scrapbooking, crafts, birthday parties and other events they may have.

Hughes said the front entrance of Bette Mae's will always have a display for each season, which currently is Christmas decor.