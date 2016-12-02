Council members spent most of the session discussing repairs to the city hall heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and front steps, as well as repairs to the Gregory Park fountain.

Department heads had proposed a total of $1,258,500 in capital investment in the 2017 preliminary budget. However, a 3-percent levy increase passed by the council at its Sept. 19 meeting meant city staff needed to cut about $800,000 from the preliminary budget, finance director Connie Hillman said, with the lion's share of the cuts coming from capital requests.

Thursday, Hillman presented a budget option city staff had developed, along with an option put together by Council President Gary Scheeler and personnel and finance committee chair Mary Koep.

City Planner Mark Ostgarden requested $15,000 in the 2017 budget to fund a comprehensive plan. Using services from the National Joint Powers Alliance, $15,000 should cover the cost of putting together a comprehensive plan, Ostgarden said.

The city already spent $5,000 this year to start a community survey as part of a comprehensive planning process, council member Gabe Johnson said. The ball is rolling, he said, and it wouldn't be prudent to stop the process now.

"We're already getting the opinions of the public to get moving on the plan," Johnson said.

The finance department had requested $95,000 for 2017 to purchase upgraded financial recording software. The upgraded software request was cut, and the department will make the outdated software work for another year, Hillman said.

"We will just continue to limp through, until we can get some funds and decide our plan on where to go from here," Hillman said.

The police department had requested $50,000 to purchase a new squad car and $44,000 to purchase a specialty vehicle for 2017. Instead of purchasing, the city will lease those vehicles through Enterprise Fleet Management at a cost of $20,000 per vehicle, for a savings of about $54,000. The cost covers the lease cost as well as the cost of outfitting the vehicles, Hillman said.

The leased police department vehicles won't be on the Enterprise maintenance program like other leased city vehicles, Hillman said. The vehicles will be on 3-year leases, which is the typical life cycle for purchased police department vehicles, she said.

Instead of purchasing a cargo van for the parks department at a cost of $35,000, the city will instead lease the vehicle through Enterprise Fleet Management, Hillman said. The lease cost is about $500 per month plus $2,000 in regular fees.

A sand and salt storage facility for the street and sewer department at a cost of $240,000 was removed from the budget, Hillman said.

"It's a large item and it gives us something to take out of the budget, I guess," Hillman said.

Including $9,600 in the information technology budget to purchase tablets for council members isn't necessary, council member Dave Pritschet said. Instead, the funds could go toward the IT capital fund as proposed by Scheeler and Koep, Pritschet said.

The council should take IT upgrades seriously, Koep said, and recognize how crucial they are. However, the upgrades should be tied to improved efficiency and decreased cost of operation, she said, and not be done simply to upgrade something.

"If you don't do that, you're just wasting the people's money," Koep said.

As far as including $40,000 in the police department budget for body cameras and video upgrades, the city should tread lightly, Koep said. Use of police body cameras is under scrutiny, she said, so the city should be cautious.

"I understand the rationale for them," Koep said. "But if they're not appropriately used, they're not worth anything."

Tax impact

Hillman presented the council with a brief overview of the city's estimated market value and the tax impact the proposed 3-percent tax levy increase would have on taxpayers.

Between 2015 and 2016, the market value of residential property in the city increased 5.4 percent, while the value of commercial/industrial property fell 4.9 percent. Overall, market values grew 2.7 percent between the two years.

With the increase in residential market value and the decrease in commercial/industrial market value, it means residential taxpayers are picking up more of the tax burden, Hillman said. The proposed 3-percent levy increase means the tax rate for residents in the city of Brainerd would increase about 0.4 percent.

For someone with a residential homestead estimated market value of $106,500, the 3-percent levy increase means they would pay an additional $3.45 in city taxes, Hillman said. However, that amount would go up if someone saw their market value increase.

For someone with a commercial/industrial estimated market value of $363,500, the 3-percent levy increase means they would pay an additional $25.75 in city taxes, Hillman said. However, that amount would go up if someone saw their market value increase.