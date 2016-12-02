Habitat for Humanity plans home builds for veterans

The goal is to raise funds to build homes for veterans on donated land east of Nisswa. After the home is built, the veteran family will have to put in at least 300 hours of their own time helping to build their home and will have a 0 percent interest mortgage that includes taxes and insurance between $300.

Habitat for Humanity also hopes to build two homes for homeless veterans in 2017. All eight veteran homes could be occupied by the end of 2018.

Visit www.lakesareahabitat.com for more information.