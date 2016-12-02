Tree cleanup, brush clearing planned

Once the storm-related tree cleanup is complete, county maintenance crews will begin brush and tree removal in county road right-of-ways on County Road 159—in Nokay Lake Township between County Highway 8 and Nokay Hall Road—and on County Road 103, in the city of Crosslake and Ideal Township between county highways 3 and 39. Smaller brush will be chipped at the site. Larger trees will be cut and placed at the back of the road right-of-way for the property owners.

Drivers are advised to be aware of the work zones, trucks/equipment and the workers when traveling on county roads. Minor traffic delays may occur.