Tree cleanup, brush clearing planned
County maintenance work crews will be cutting and chipping trees that fell from the recent snowstorm on various county roads the first half of this week.
Once the storm-related tree cleanup is complete, county maintenance crews will begin brush and tree removal in county road right-of-ways on County Road 159—in Nokay Lake Township between County Highway 8 and Nokay Hall Road—and on County Road 103, in the city of Crosslake and Ideal Township between county highways 3 and 39. Smaller brush will be chipped at the site. Larger trees will be cut and placed at the back of the road right-of-way for the property owners.
Drivers are advised to be aware of the work zones, trucks/equipment and the workers when traveling on county roads. Minor traffic delays may occur.