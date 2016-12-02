Much Obliged: Night Beats a great success

We would like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to all those who made the first Night Beats 2016 with Heart of the City Band a great success. We want to thank all of the donors, the area businesses, churches, radio stations and the Brainerd Dispatch. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the team of people that shared their expertises to help this event go so smoothly. We are extremely grateful to all the members of the Heart of the City Band, who enthusiastically shared their songs and testimonies. It was an amazing evening. We are hopeful that we will be able to have another event like this next summer.