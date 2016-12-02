2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of County Board minutes

4. Additions/deletions to the agenda

5. Sheriff's report

6. Public health report

7. Veterans report

8. Planning and zoning report

9. Assessor's report

10. Auditor's report

11. County board warrants

12. Public works report

13. Administrator's report

14. Committee reports/upcoming schedule

15. Adjournment

Personnel Committee meeting

Pillager Board of Education

Meets 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Superintendent's office

I. Call to order

II. Discuss district contracts

III. Business Department Restructure Plan

IV. District employee contract negotiation - Closed session

V. Request for information

VI. Adjourn

Cass County Board of Commissioners

Meets 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Commissioner's Board Room

Cass County Courthouse, Walker

1. Call to Order.

a. Pledge of Allegiance.

b. Approval of Agenda for discussion. (Any requests to be heard not on the proposed agenda are considered for inclusion at this time).

2. Josh Stevenson — County Administrator.

a. Consent Agenda.

3. Heidi Tumberg — HHVS Director of Business Management.

a. Approve outsourcing the Child Care Assistance Program.

4. Tim Richardson — Central Services Director.

a. Approve Office 365.

b. Approve Energy Manager.

5. Sandra Norikane — Chief Financial Officer, David Enblom — Highway Engineer.

a. Discuss garage renovations.

6. Kirk Titus — Land Commissioner.

a. Grant an approach surface easement to satisfy state's licensing requirements for a private airport license.

b. Receive & file Soo Line Grant In Aid ATV trail improvement project.

7. Confirm upcoming meeting schedule.

a. Approve moving and changing time of the Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 regular Commissioner's Board Meeting beginning at 9 a.m. from the Cass County Land Department Meeting Room, Backus, to the Commissioner's Board Room, 1st Floor, Courthouse, Walker, beginning at 10 a.m.

8. Executive Session — Labor negotiation strategy (M.S. 13D.03).

9. Truth-In-Taxation Hearing — 2017 Budget.

a. Call meeting back to order

b. Discuss 2017 Budget.

c. Property tax notice summary.

d. Accept public input.

e. Motion to schedule the adoption of the 2017 Cass County Levy & Budget for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the regular Cass County Board of Commissioners Meeting, beginning at 10 a.m., Board Room, 1st Floor Annex, Courthouse

Adjourn.

Consent agenda

1. Approve Board Minutes of November 15, 2016.

2. Approve Auditor warrants Batch #1 dated November, 2016 in the amount of $4,061,448.43.

3. Approve Auditor warrants dated November 7, 2016 in the amount of $282,000.00.

4. Approve Auditor warrants dated November 10, 2016 in the amount of $1,921,984.64.

5. Approve Auditor warrants dated November 17, 2016 in the amount of $950,081.48.

6. Approve Auditor warrants dated November 23, 2016 in the amount of $165,084.48.

7. Approve Auditor's SSIS HHVS warrants dated November 18, 2016 in the amount of $254,365.71.

8. Approve Auditor HHVS warrants dated November 18, 2016 in the amount of $48,099.60.

9. Approve Auditor HHVS warrants dated November 23, 2016 in the amount of $400.

10. Approve personnel actions.

11. Approve licenses — Tobacco, 3.2 Beer, Liquor, Gambling, etc.

12. Receive & file - HHVS Cash Account Balance Comparison and Child Service Costs through October 2016.

13. Authorize - Payments to Ziegler- Inv.#Z7803801 - $1,855; Godfrey's Supervalu - $276; Leech Lake Lumber-Inv. 1611-3077772-

$1,695.40;HotsyMinnesota.Com-Inv#53542 - $6,278.39 (Cass Lake);Hotsy Minnesota.Com-Inv.#53613-$9,204.39(Pine River); Ulteig - Invoice #61252 - $7,918.06(Courthouse parking lot);Tri-City Paving under contract #61810 - $32,824. (source of funds from Capital Fund — Garages & Capital Outlay Bldgs.).

14. Accept - Bid specifications for annual printing & publishing for year 2017.

15. Authorize — 3rd quarter Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District payment in the amount of $102,750.

16. Approve 2016 Online Auction proceeds in the amount of $61,196.72.

17. Accept donation to Sheriff's Office from anonymous TRIAD member for the Lakes Area Dive Team, and $250 from Randy & Kay Leeseberg.

18. Accept FY2017 MN Dept. of Public Safety grant in the amount of $109,030 to support the Cass County/Leech Lake Wellness Court —Cass County Probation Office from Oct. 1, 2016 through Sept. 30, 2017(Grant #A-DGCT17-2017-CASSDWI-005).

19. Approve - Resolution No. 44-16 Sheriff's Office Federal Boating Safety Patrol Supplement Grant (SWIFT Contract #117551) (CFDA#97.012) in the amount of $4,342 for additional patrol hours (Oct. 1, 2016 through Jan. 31, 2017).

20. Receive & file 2016 MCIT dividend payment in the amount of $145,786.

21. Receive & file payment to municipalities for 2016 routine maintenance cost.

22. Approve - HHVS Purchase of Service contracts from 01/01/2017 through 12/31/2018 DHS-Adult Mental Health Div.— Net zero to Cass Co.; Comm. Support person diagnosed with mental health concerns — renewal - $206,878.

23. Receive & file - Timber auction results of November 23, 2016 totaling 3,824.00 cords totaling $117,817.

24. Approve transfer of funds from Unorganized Township to Highway Department in the amount of $33,311.78 for road maintenance and administrative costs from August to November 2016.

25. Award appraisal to Lawrence Valuation Service LLC not to exceed $4,350.

26. Approve 33' ingress egress easement to Jeffrey L. Rehwaldt, Bradley G. Rehwaldt, Gregory P. Rehwaldt, Timothy J., Rehwaldt, and Sue Ellen Rehwaldt Hays to John & Joy Huigens.

27. Approve - HHVS Purchase of Service contracts-Cass County//Leech Lake Children's Init. through Dec. 31, 2017 — $38,000.00contract term changes;MDH- Public Health Emergency Preparedness through 6/30/2017 - $6,679;Walgreens Option Care Enterprises, Inc. ongoing $0 amount; Cass County Sheriff's Office — Jail —Service based; Little Sand Group Home — through 12/31/2017 - $209.36 /day.

28. Approve H.S.A. Service Agreement renewal, Flexible Benefits Plan Service Agreement, and Health Savings Account Program.

29. Approve option on Nixle Agreement — 3 yr. plan in the amount of $2,790 vs. 1 yr. plan in the amount of $2,960.

30. Receive & file Commissioner Gaalswyk response to David Drown Associates, Inc. regarding City of Pillager proposed establishment of Tax Increment District No. 1 (Highway 210 Commercial Park Project — Economic Development District).

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday

Brainerd City Hall

Council chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be adopted by roll call

A. Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting held on Nov. 21 as distributed

B. Approval of Licenses

1. Garbage Licenses — 4 — Renewals

2. Tobacco Licenses — 17 — Renewals

3. Taxicab Licenses — 1 — Renewal

4. Second Hand Licenses — 1 — Renewal

5. Second Hand Auto Licenses — 7 — Renewals

C. Department Activity Reports

1. Fire Chief

2. Park Director

6. Presentations

A. BPU 2017 Operating & Capital Budget — Approval of

B. Walkable Bikeable City Committee — Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

1) Council Direction on Acceptance of All or Part of Plan or Alternative Action

2) Council Direction to WBCC on Any Specific Requested Action

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety and Public Works Committee Report

1. RtVision One Office Software

2. Traffic Concerns on SW Fourth Street

3. Drainage Issues on Pine Street

4. Organized Collection

B. Personnel and Finance Committee Report

1. Approval of Bills & Payments to Contractors

Contractor IMP # Project Amount Total Retained

North Star Well Drilling 14-15 Arpt Util Ext — 11284 Hwy 210 $8,734 $0

North Star Well Drilling 14-15 Arpt Util Ext — 11284 Hwy 210 $7,498 $0

S.E.H. 14-15 Arpt Util Ext thru 10/29 $62,326 $0

MNDot 16-11 Bridge Inspection Svc $1,925 $0

2. Fire Department — Compliance Engine Contract

3. Fire Department — Paid On Call Firefighter Richard Johnson Resignation

4. Telephone System Follow Up

8. Unfinished Business

A. Sanitary and Storm Sewer Rate Study — Set Presentation Date

B. Call for Applicants — Applications available at City Hall or Apply online: NOTE:" target="_blank">www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/279/Boards-Commissions NOTE: THIS INCLUDES ANY EXPIRING TERMS UP FOR REAPPOINTMENT — ALL CURRENT MEMBERS ARE REQUIRED TO REAPPLY)

Mayor Recommended: (all terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Cable TV Advisory Committee — 2 terms (Expire 2019)

Charter Commission — 2 terms (Expire 2020)

Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) — 1 term (Expires 2021)

Public Utilities Commission — 1 term (Expires 2021)

Transportation Advisory Committee — 2 terms (Expire 2018)

Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals — 5 terms (see below) — (Expire 2018)

1. Residential Property Manager Representatives (2)

2. Residential Rental Housing Advocate Representative (1)

3. Tenant Representative (1)

4. General Public Representative (1)

Council President Recommended: (all terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Airport Commission — 1 term (Expires 2019)

Planning Commission — 3 terms (Expire 2019)

Police & Fire Civil Service Commission — 1 term (Expires 2019)

9. Public Forum: Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council — Time limits may be imposed.

10. Staff Reports — Written

11. Council Member Reports

12. Adjourn — To the Budget Public Hearing to be held 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at City Hall

NOTE: Safety and Public Works Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Personnel and Finance Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m.

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday

Baxter City Hall

13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will conduct a work session at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Dr., Baxter, for the purpose of discussing an ordinance regulating cats and the policy for Request for Proposals for Professional Services.

1. Call meeting to order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

5. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council minutes from Nov. 15, 2016

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from Nov. 15, 2016

C. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

D. Adopt Resolution 2016-095, Approving the 2017 Property Tax Levy of $5,807,000

E. Adopt Resolution 2016-096, Approving the 2017 Operating Budget of $16,146,100

F. Adopt Resolution 2016-097, Designating Buildings as Structurally Substandard within the City of Baxter's Development District No. 1

G. Adopt Resolution 2016-098 Ordering Preparation of Report on the 2017 Excelsior Road Residential Improvement Project

H. Approve the Engagement Letter with CliftonLarsonAllen for the City's 2016 Audit

I. Approve Hildi Inc. Contract to Provide a Required OPEB Actuarial Valuation Study in Conjunction with GASB 45 and GASB 74 and 75

J. Appoint Warming House Attendants for the 2016-2017 Season

K. Approve the $3,600 Purchase of Thermal Night Vision System with Proceeds from the Drug Forfeiture Fund

L. Accept Parks and Trails Commission Minutes from Nov. 28, 2016

M. Accept Long Range Planning Commission Minutes from Nov. 28, 2016

N. Approve Amendment to Contract Number 45902 with the State of Minnesota regarding trail connections to the Paul Bunyan State Trail

O. Approve LHB Contract for Tax Increment Analysis

6. Pulled Agenda Items

7. Other Business

A. Adopt Resolution 2016-099 approving Comprehensive Plan Amendment to amend the City's Future Land Use Plan for property currently platted as Baxter Woods, located East of Forest Dr. and North/Northwest of the Gander Mountain property

B. Nominating Council Member to Serve on the NJPA Board of Directors

C. Roadside Tractor Mower Purchase

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

8. City Administrator's Report

9. City Attorney's Report

A. Closed Session, Labor Negotiations, Minnesota Statute 13D.03

10. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Monday-Tuesday, Association of Minnesota Counties' Annual Conference, Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Airport Commission's Leases Committee, Airport Conference Room

10 a.m. Thursday, Central MN Council on Aging Governance Board (CMCOA), St. Cloud

8:30 a.m. Dec. 12, Thirty Lakes Watershed District Board of Managers, Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2