Emblom Funeral Service under new ownership

"Angela and I are humbled and grateful to continue to bring care and healing to countless additional people with the opportunity to serve the Morrison County area," Cory Michaelson stated in a news release.

The history of Michaelson Funeral Home dates back to the 1970s when Michaelson's father, Gene Michaelson, had the opportunity to purchase the funeral home in Owatonna. In 2006, Cory Michaelson purchased the funeral home from his father.

In 2004, the Michaelson's started a funeral supply company called Pinnacle Group. The company was started with the mission of helping small town funeral homes get access to high quality burial vaults and other funeral service products, at prices that only the large funeral homes were able to attain.

This business led to the strong relationship with Emblom Brenny owners, Steve and Nettie Emblom, in Little Falls. It was at Steve Emblom's kitchen table that Cory Michaelson decided to open a Pinnacle Group warehouse in Little Falls in 2006. Everyone at Pinnacle Group has been supporting the Emblom's commitment of service to the area since coming to Little Falls in 2006, the business reported. This partnership in service was deepened by the relationship Cory Michaelson already had with Trent Iverson and Doyle Hofer, funeral directors at Emblom Brenny. Iverson, Hofer and Michaelson all attended the University of Minnesota Mortuary Science program and have had a friendship for more than 20 years of friendship.

Hofer joined Michaelson funeral home in February of this year.

Steve Emblom died in 2012 leaving Nettie Emblom the decision on what to do with the business.

Since that time, Cory Michaelson has anticipated his two friends might have the opportunity to purchase the funeral home they have dedicated so much of their time, energy and life to. In November of 2015, Michaelson was disheartened to learn that the dreams of Iverson and Hofer would not become a reality for either friend. Several months later during the summer of 2016, Michaelson learned several suitors had looked at purchasing the funeral home, but it remained on the market. And because of the uncertainty of the business moving forward, Iverson began to contemplate his future realizing he may not have the opportunity to continue to serve the Morrison County area. It was at this time Michaelson asked Iverson and Hofer for their blessing for his consideration to purchase the business. After much thought and discussion all agreed that allowing it to remain family owned would be best for all parties involved if Michaelson could successfully complete the purchase

"Little did I know that my decision to pursue employment with Cory at his funeral home in Owatonna would result in a connection back to Morrison County, where I invested so much of my heart and soul in serving families for so many years," Hofer said when asked to share his perspective. "I view it as one of those 'God things' that takes place in life. He certainly has a master plan beyond my comprehension. My time working for Cory in Owatonna for the past seven months has been an encouragement to me in my career. Knowing our values align with each other has made the transition nearly seamless."

Over the past four years Iverson and Hofer have played a vital role in the daily business management and Iverson plans to continue this role serving as the managing funeral director. He will be supported by a new full-time intern mortician named Hannah Polipnick, part-time mortician, Amanda Leidenfrost and part-time funeral director assistants who have been at his side for several years.

"We will work tirelessly to create meaningful events that help people heal as they grieve the loss of a loved one," Michaelson stated. "We plan to make more services available through both pre- and at-need arrangements, be actively involved in supporting local community organizations and strive to earn and maintain the respect and trust of those we are fortunate enough to serve. Thank you for the privilege of serving many of your families over the last 10 years. I am looking forward to being an active part of the community and helping people in Morrison County in the years to come."

The funeral home invites all area residents to join them for a community open house from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Emblom Brenny facility in Little Falls.