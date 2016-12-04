The meeting will focus on smallmouth bass in Mille Lacs, a news release said. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff will present information on the status of the population and methods used for bass assessments and population estimates, and committee members will discuss whether changes to the bass regulation on Mille Lacs are warranted. Members of the public are welcome to attend and observe these meetings, and 15 minutes at the end of each meeting is reserved for public comments and questions.

The advisory committee of citizens has been active since October 2015. Visit the Mille Lacs Lake management page for more information about the committee and DNR's management of Mille Lacs Lake. To sign up to receive email updates, click on "Newsletter" on the left menu and enter your email in the blue box on the page.