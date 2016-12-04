Forestview to host book sale, food drive
The student activities group at Forestview Middle School is having a Christmas book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Forestview media center.
The school is encouraging students and community members to give books as gifts for Christmas. Books will be available for all ages including a selection of best-sellers, popular titles, and Christmas-themed stories.
During the same time, the school is having a food drive. For every non-perishable food item or dollar donated to the school food shelf, those operating the book sale will giftwrap one book for free.