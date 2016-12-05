Fine Arts Student of the Week

Memorable fine arts achievement: "Getting into Minnesota Music Educators Association All-State Band."

Why did you choose the flute: "I started in sixth grade. I wanted to play the saxophone, but I couldn't play it, but I liked the flute. I didn't get motivated in playing the flute until I was in eighth grade. In eighth grade I auditioned for honors band but didn't make it, but that is when I started practicing it outside of band and playing more solos. I've played a couple of times at churches and nursing homes."

What are you working on now: "I'm currently practicing a piece for my college auditions and for the solo and ensemble contest. They are the same song titled, 'Cantabile et Presto,' it's a French song for flute players. Mr. (Chris) Fogerud threw out some pieces for me to play and this is the one that called out to me. It has two sections ... it starts out slow and then moves faster in the second part. This piece is six minutes long. I started practicing it at the beginning of the school year and just got through it. So now I am smoothing it out. I have to record the piece in late December to have it out by January to be ready for the college auditions.

College: "I haven't chosen a college yet, but I am looking at Bethel University, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Concordia College in Moorhead. I am not planning to major in music performance, but I do want to be in an ensemble. I'm thinking about teaching (as a career)."

Hardest thing to learn on the instrument: "I am always trying to challenge myself so the hardest part is that you may never perfect (the piece you are playing.) I also have to work on my rhythm as I tend to put more emotions into my pieces, instead of accuracy."

Favorite piece to play: "I like ones that start slow and grow at the end that become powerful."

If you had to pick another instrument, what would it be: "Cello. I've always wished I could play it. It is so beautiful."

Dream job: "A musician, to be in a soloist or be with an orchestra."

Artist Most Admired: Brainerd High School senior Claire Gunsbury.

Favorite TV show: "New Girl."

Favorite book: Percy Jackson books.

Favorite restaurant: Crave.

Favorite movie: "Tangled."

Favorite subject: Spanish.

Activities/clubs: Zumba, piano, Bible study fellowship, Key Club and Spanish Club.

"I love Zumba. I love Spanish ... We get to do Latin American dancing in Zumba."

If you were a fruit, which one would you be: "Peach because peaches are peachy and that is me."

If there was something you could change in the world, what would it be: "People's negative mind sets."

Biggest pet peeve: "Slow people. Slow people in the hallways, slow people driving."

Parents: Rachel and Rodney Rahn of Baxter.