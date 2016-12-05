Waiting for a Mentor: Add a little luster to your days

A first-grader, Stephanie is eager to learn new things and make new friends. She turned 6 this summer and would like someone to teach her how to make a birthday cake with colorful frosting next year.

After school, Stephanie's favorite snack is Pop Tarts, and she loves to watch Sponge Bob Square Pants. Always by her side is Sockie, her cat.

Do you have a secret creative side to you? Stephanie would like a mentor to draw, paint and do crafts with.

Are your days lacking a little luster? Go for the sparkle, be Stephanie's mentor.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples, Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youths from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors may be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Stephanie or any of the 32 kids waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.