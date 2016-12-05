CLC professor runs supplies to Standing Rock

The couple brought apples, carrots, firewood and propane to the camp near Cannon Ball, N.D., despite officials' threats to possibly fine those believed to be delivering supplies. They arrived Saturday morning and left Sunday afternoon, shortly before news came down that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had decided to block the pipeline route from running near Standing Rock Sioux land.

He went because the Indians' sovereignty had been violated, he said Monday. The response drew an astounding coalition of cultures from across the globe, an intriguing occurrence for a sociologist. The assembled groups originated from places as far flung as Peru. The Paynes saw freelance journalists from Germany and climate scientists from Norway, along with a man from Alabama who had driven north with a shipment of sweet potatoes.

"I've never seen such a unification among so many diverse groups," he said.

The unity he saw at the camp, in the context of America's history of racial and political friction, inspired hope in Payne.

The camp was surprisingly well organized, he said. His veteran status was registered among a list of social security numbers by camp organizers in order to deter fakers.

His visit coincided with an influx of veterans to the protest camp, many of which were reportedly prepared to act as human shields for the protesters should a confrontation with the police turn violent.

He personally observed an action on Sunday. Although some of the veterans crossed a demarcation line on the roadway, the police didn't use crowd dispersal tactics as they had before, Payne said.

"It was pretty clear that the people in the Humvees on the other side didn't want to shoot these people with rubber bullets or use water cannon on them," he said. "But we were warned, and guns were pointed in our direction."

Had Standing Rock not received the support they did, Payne said, he feared there would have been a "repeat of many sad chapters in history."

Conditions at the camp were very cold, so that the batteries in all three of Payne's cameras were dead after just 24 hours of shooting photos. Although he wasn't aiming for many wildlife shots, he saw plenty of great opportunities—deer and birds, even a porcupine rambling around on the prairie. Signs posted by American Indian tribes made it clear that photos of sacred objects and traditions were not allowed without permission. It stymied Payne's desire for candid shots, but he respected their wishes.

He and Mary slept in their car on the banks of the Cannon Ball River, and ate from the collective stores of food at the camp. They did chores like hauling water to earn their keep, and were sure to bring in more supplies than they used, Payne said.

Although he had heard of a trend where young white people were reportedly taking advantage of the collective resources of the protest camp and treating it like a music festival, Payne didn't see evidence of that when he actually went there. The camp was surprisingly free of litter, he said.

"These were some very committed and determined people," he said. "Part of it was that they wanted to make things work. They want to make this planet work for people and for nature."

Pipelines are harmful not only because they further carbon emissions that cause climate change but also because of the risk of spills, Payne said. A pipeline recently ruptured near Kansas City, Mo., and his hometown.

"You can't have seven billion people on the planet living like this anymore," he said.