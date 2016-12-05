Brainerd City Council: BPU budget, capital plan approved

The budget is broken down between revenue and expenses across the electric, water and wastewater departments. The budget proposes an overall revenue increase of 2 percent and an overall increase of 2.5 percent for expenses. The overall projected revenue for 2017 is $25.4 million.

Electric department revenues are projected to increase 2.3 percent, while expenses in the department are projected to increase 1.7 percent.

Electric expenses rely heavily on purchased power costs, Wicklund said, which can fluctuate. The utility often isn't notified about the exact purchased power costs from Minnesota Power for the upcoming year until a month before the rates go into effect, he said.

"It's very hard to kind of keep ahead of things to budget on that," Wicklund said.

Water department revenues are projected to increase 5.7 percent, while expenses in the department are projected to increase 10 percent. Of the 10 percent increase in expenses, 7.8 percent is related to bond expenses for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project.

Wastewater department revenues are projected to decrease 2 percent, while expenses in the department are projected to increase 2.6 percent.

About 75 percent of the utility's operation is related to the electric department, Wicklund said. The remaining 10 percent comes from the water department and 15 percent comes from the wastewater department.

Purchased power costs in the electric department have decreased in recent years, thanks mostly to the utility generating electricity from the hydro dam, Wicklund said. As a percentage of total revenue in the department, purchased power costs have decreased 8 percent since 2013.

Capital improvements

The capital improvement plan runs from 2017 to 2021 and is broken down between electric, water, wastewater, hydro and administration departments. Projects within each department are generally categorized as building improvements, maintenance, system improvements, special equipment, vehicles and safety equipment.

Overall, the capital improvement plan includes $10.9 million in projects over the next five years, for an average of $2.18 million per year.

A total of $5.3 million in electric department projects are proposed in the plan, for an average of $1.06 million per year. It includes $220,000 over the next five years for converting to energy efficient street lighting. There's $56,000 set aside in 2017 to upgrade the 178 street lights along Highway 210 to LED lighting.

A total of $2.7 million in water department projects are proposed in the plan, for an average of $551,400 per year. There is $1 million set aside in 2018 for watermain projects to be done during the proposed Business 371 construction project.

A total of $1.1 million in wastewater department projects are proposed in the plan, for an average of $230,600 per year. There is $600,000 set aside over the next five years for lift station improvements. Heavy rains this year led to greater stress on the lift stations, Magnuson said, so he budgeted $200,000, as opposed to $100,000, for lift station improvements in 2017.

"If we get another heavy rain summer like last year next year, we're going to be definitely replacing some parts," Magnuson said. "We wanted to be ready."

A total of $532,200 in hydro department projects are proposed in the plan, for an average of $106,440 per year. This winter, the interior of the dam will be painted and the following summer, the exterior painting project will be completed, Magnuson said.

There's $332,000 set aside over the next five years for costs to re-license the hydro dam with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The license lasts for 30 years, Magnuson said.

A total of $1.1 million in administration department projects are proposed in the plan, for an average of $227,200 per year. There is $110,000 set aside over the next five years for exterior security improvements at the BPU service center on Highland Scenic Road. This would include a fence, intercom and automatic gate so the rear portion of the facility isn't as easily accessible, Magnuson said.

There's $720,000 set aside from 2017-19 for advanced metering infrastructure, which will make it easier to remotely read electric meters, Magnuson said. The pilot project in 2017 would start with the largest customers and downtown Brainerd, he said, before expanding.

Each year, the utility completes about 75-80 percent of the proposed capital improvement projects, Magnuson previously said. Some projects get delayed into the future while some projects are dropped in favor of something else.

The utility does a fantastic job laying out its 5-year capital plan, council member Gabe Johnson said, and it's his favorite part about the BPU budget.

In other business, the council:

Received a written report from Fire Chief Tim Holmes on the department's activity for the month of November. The department fielded 40 calls for service during the month, with four of those calls canceled enroute. Of those 40 calls, 15 were within the city of Brainerd.

Approved spending $16,140 to purchase a construction management software program developed to help local road authorities with uniform construction project documentation. The software and documentation help with auditing processes on state aid and federal aid projects. The software will be purchased from RTVision of Little Falls.

Approved a contractor payment of $8,734 to North Star Well Drilling for a well drilled at 11284 Highway 210 related to the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project.

Approved a contractor payment of $7,498 to North Star Well Drilling for a well drilled on Highway 210 related to the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project.

Approved a contractor payment of $62,326 to Short Elliott Hendrickson for work on the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project through Oct. 29.

Approved a contractor payment of $1,925 to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for bridge inspection services.

Accepted with regret the resignation of paid on-call firefighter Richard Johnson from the Brainerd Fire Department, effective Nov. 3. Johnson has been with the department for 18 years.