Sheriff's Corner: Early season ice a concern

• New ice is usually stronger than old ice. Four inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot, while a foot or more of old, partially thawed ice may not.

• Ice seldom freezes uniformly. It may be a foot thick in one location and only an inch or two just a few feet away.

• Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous. This is especially true near streams, bridges and culverts. Also, the ice on outside river bends is usually weaker due to the undermining effects of the faster current.

• The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process. The extra weight also reduces how much weight the ice sheet can support. Also, ice near shore can be weaker than ice that is farther out.

• Booming and cracking ice isn't necessarily dangerous. It only means that the ice is expanding and contracting as the temperature changes.

• Schools of fish or flocks of waterfowl can also adversely affect the relative safety of ice. The movement of fish can bring warm water up from the bottom of the lake. In the past, this has opened holes in the ice causing snowmobiles and cars to break through.

Generally, with good clear ice conditions, the rule of thumb is:

• 2 inches or less—stay off

• 4 inches—Ice fishing or other activities on foot

• 5 inches—Snowmobile or ATV

• 8-12 inches—Car or small pickup

• 12-15 inches—Medium truck

Many factors other than thickness can cause ice to be unsafe. White ice or "snow ice" is only about half as strong as new clear ice. Double the above thickness guidelines when traveling on white ice.

In the event that you or someone falls through the ice, first call 911 for help. There is a good chance someone near you may be carrying a cellphone. Although it may be difficulty, resist the urge to run up to the edge of the hole. This would most likely result in two victims in the water. Also, do not risk your life to attempt to save a pet or other animal! We often get calls about animals on the ice or that has gone through the ice and are wondering what can be done. The Minnesota DNR has created a easily remember steps to assist someone who has fallen through the ice; called Preach, Reach, Throw, Row, Go.

PREACH—Shout to the victim to encourage them to fight to survive and reassure them that help is on the way.

REACH—If you can safely reach the victim from shore, extend an object such as a rope, ladder, or jumper cables to the victim. If the person starts to pull you in, release your grip on the object and start over.

THROW—Toss one end of a rope or something that will float to the victim. Have them tie the rope around themselves before they are too weakened by the cold to grasp it.

ROW—Find a light boat to push across the ice ahead of you. Push it to the edge of the hole, get into the boat and pull the victim in over the bow. It's not a bad idea to attach some rope to the boat, so others can help pull you and the victim to safety.

GO—A non professional shouldn't go out on the ice to perform a rescue unless all other basic rescue techniques have been ruled out.

If the situation is too dangerous for you to perform the rescue, call 911 for help and keep reassuring the victim that help is on the way and urge them to fight to survive.

We would like to remind everyone to be safe in their holiday recreating and winter activities and remember to be cautious of constantly changing conditions. Also, be aware of your surroundings and location to direct emergency responders to you or someone else in the event of an emergency. Happy Holidays and best wishes in the New Year from the staff at the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: by email at tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; by phone at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677; or by mail or in person at Cass County Sheriff's Office, 303 Minnesota Ave. W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN, 56484.