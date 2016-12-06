2 hurt when truck rolls into ditch
STAPLES—Two people were hurt Monday when the Chevrolet truck they were in lost control and rolled into the ditch off Highway 210 near Staples in Cass County, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The driver, David P. Rondo, 48, and his passenger Bridgit R. Lewis, 49, both of Staples, were transported to Lakewood Health System in Staples for non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol said icy roads played a factor in the crash.
The crash was reported at 4:37 p.m.