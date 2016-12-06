Council President Gary Scheeler asked if the city would do anything to regulate the travel of shipping trucks, which are also prevalent on city streets. Council member Dave Pritschet said the two issues aren't correlated, as did council member Chip Borkenhagen.

"In a way, they're two different animals," Borkenhagen said. "We can be assured that we're going to have garbage going on from now until eternity."

The council should thoughtfully weigh the benefits of organized collection against the cost of citizen choice and business freedom, council member Sue Hilgart said. The city is trying to overcome a reputation of not being business-friendly, she said, and this might not help.

According to a February 2012 report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, nearly 30 percent of the communities in Minnesota have organized collection systems compared to 72 percent nationally.

"There has to be a reason why and there has to be a reason why they continue," Borkenhagen said. "There must be some success to it."

According to the MPCA report, in an open collection system, individual customers choose their own waste hauler. In an organized system, waste hauling services are coordinated by a public entity through a competitive bidding process.

In an organized collection system, instead of multiple companies serving throughout the city, the city may contract with one hauler or divide the city into quadrants. Each quadrant would be served by a single hauler.

With the city determining one hauler per area or for the city in general, it ends four to five different haulers traveling with heavy vehicles over the same streets and alleys on a regular basis.

The MPCA report found consumers in organized collection cities see reduced rates compared to non-organized residents. A resident can save up to $100 per year by living in a city with organized collection. The study also found cities with organized recycling collection systems have a higher rate of recycled materials collected per-household.

Organized collection has been on the council's agenda before, council member Mary Koep said, with the council previously voting the issue down or taking no action on it.

"If it ain't broke, why fix it?" Koep asked. "Is there anything that government doesn't want to control?"

Citizens losing the ability to choose their waste hauler could lead to a further loss of choice in their lives, Koep said. She suggested the city could soon tell people who live near a certain grocery store they could only shop at that store.

"Hey, this is America folks, let's have some freedom of choice, please," Koep said.

The city doesn't want to move quickly on this issue, City Administrator Jim Thoreen said, and needs to start by gathering information at the Dec. 19 meeting. Visit www.bit.ly/2gOs8q7 to see an overview of the MPCA study.