Broadside crash injures drivers

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Jeep Wrangler driven by Edwin Z. Money, 52, Crosslake, eastbound on County Road 9, attempting to cross Highway 169. While the Jeep was crossing, it collided with a Saturn, which was northbound on Highway 169, the state patrol reported. The Saturn, driven by Mark J. Wolbeck, 38, Albany, went into the east ditch and rolled over.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Milaca Police Department and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.