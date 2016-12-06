The council adopted the plan, which had been developed by the city's walkable bikeable citizen committee over the past three years. The motion to adopt the plan passed on a 6-1 vote, with council member Mary Koep voting against the adoption.

The core of the plan includes projects recommended by the committee, which range from painting crosswalks and "sharrow" symbols on the road to alert motorists of the existence of a bike lane, to adding sidewalks and multiuse trails to fill in gaps. The city this summer painted 263 sharrows on city streets after the idea was suggested by the committee.

Those projects are prioritized into three tiers of projects which could be undertaken between 2017-2027. Each tier comprises three years. The first tier is from 2017-2019, the second tier from 2020-2023 and the final tier from 2024-2027.

Council president Gary Scheeler asked how the city would address snow removal issues related to new sidewalks. Homeowners who are obligated to shovel their sidewalks find it harder to do as they get older, he said.

Brainerd is like any other city in the country that gets snow in the winter, City Planner Mark Ostgarden replied. Homeowners are responsible for clearing their sidewalk, he said, unless the council decides to change that direction.

It sounds cruel and mean to tell people they have to clear their sidewalks, Koep said. It's a burden not shared by people who don't have sidewalks in front of their homes, she said.

"We are supposed to have equal opportunity and equal rights in this country," Koep said. "And the homeowner with a sidewalk, in my view, is extremely disadvantaged over the one who does not."

Koep suggested walkers bring shovels with them after a snowfall to clear the sidewalks they want to walk down.

"Perhaps the elderly, disabled homeowner is having an awful time getting clean and you want to go down it, by golly," Koep said. "Bring your shovel and I mean that sincerely."

The plan doesn't address the need for education for bicyclists, Koep said, which is sorely needed. Bicyclists often ignore traffic laws, she said, and proposed a bicycle license to help offset the costs of the projects proposed in the plan.

People who bought their homes in neighborhoods without sidewalks probably bought them because there were no sidewalks, Koep said. It would be wrong to then put sidewalks in those neighborhoods, she said.

"Is this America?" Koep asked. "I don't know where we're living, a third-world country, I guess."

In contrast to Koep's position, council member Gabe Johnson said he thought the plan was fantastic. Brained was developed on a grid system, he said, so including a robust sidewalk system makes sense.

"The people I talk to ... are excited about the opportunity to be able to get to the park nearest their house, without having to compete with automobiles," Johnson said.

The plan serves as a great way to start making Brainerd more walkable and bikeable, council member Kelly Bevans said, and every detail in the plan doesn't need to be worked out at this time. The council can come up with a way to fund more urgent needs identified in the plan, he said, as well as complete projects which carry little or no cost.

Sidewalks add property value to a home, council member Dave Pritschet said, and most people who have sidewalks also have driveways, which need to be cleared of snow in the winter. Neighborhoods change over time, he said, and it's up to the city to make those changes as painless as possible.

Funding

There's an average of 116,386 square feet of sidewalk construction proposed in each tier, for an average of 38,795 square feet per year. The committee estimated sidewalk construction costs at $20 per square foot, for an average annual sidewalk construction cost of $775,900. These costs don't include the cost of complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The committee didn't ignore the funding issue, committee member Eleanor Burkett said. The city could pursue federal and state Safe Routes to School grants to fund sidewalks in neighborhoods near schools, she said. There could also be assessments, levies or assessment districts. The committee doesn't prefer a referendum, she said, because the referendum process takes too much time.

Investing in walkable bikeable infrastructure pays dividends by increasing economic vitality and promoting healthier lifestyles, Burkett said. It also improves the lives of people who can't afford a vehicle and need to walk, bike or take public transit to get around, she said.

The plan serves as a thoughtful way to help those who get around the city without using a car, council member Sue Hilgart said. Hilgart approves of the concept, she said, but doesn't want to commit to spending money to fund the projects yet.

Because of the funding concerns, the council approved the plan's concept but didn't commit to starting any of the projects outlined in the plan. The committee will continue to work with the council, the community and city staff in order to keep the plan moving forward, Burkett said.

The council's vote Monday night serves as a vote of confidence for the committee, council member Chip Borkenhagen said, and a sign the city supports the committee's efforts to make the streets safer for pedestrians.

Visit www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/480/Walkable-Bikeable-City-Committee to view the plan. The nearly 100-page plan includes goals and strategies for implementing and promoting the non-motorized transportation plan, as well as a timeline of recommended projects to improve the city's walkable bikeable infrastructure. There's a copy of the city's Complete Streets policy, adopted by the city council in March of 2015, the results of a community survey and a walkability audit.