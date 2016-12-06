Artist Ron Finger of Baxter has nearly four decades' worth of paintings and other artwork.

One of the first was an assignment to create art to go along with an article in the inflight-magazine of Frontier Airlines during the late 1970s. His assigned subject was the Pearl Harbor exploits of Capt. Mitsuo Fuchida, who both coordinated the attack and personally led the first wave of Japanese bombers. The idea of having airplane passengers look at flames and explosions for their inflight entertainment apparently came from Chick Stevens, the magazine's editor-in-chief and a World War II flying veteran himself.

Fresh out of school at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Finger lived in the Twin Cities when he was tasked with depicting Fuchida's bombing run on Battleship Row. Frontier's magazine formed part of the Webb publishing group out of St. Paul, which normally gave its illustrators a great deal of artistic leeway for their assignments, Finger remembered.

"If it was editorial-type of art like (the Pearl Harbor painting) the guidelines were rather general," he said. "They didn't get in there too tight and say 'Oh, we want the plane coming here like that.'"

Despite the free rein offered by his employers, Finger still went about painstaking research to get a solid historical basis for what eventually became "Fall of the Giants." The title references how the Pearl Harbor attack is emblematic of the decline of the battleship as the dominant kind of naval vessel on the high seas (during World Wars I and II, it was replaced by the aircraft carrier and the submarine).

One of the first steps was tracking down a 1940s edition of a book by Jane's on aircraft to help accurately represent the warplane Fuchida flew. Once Finger figured out it was a Nakajima B5N "Kate" torpedo bomber, he then set about trying to determine what kind of markings Fuchida's plane would have had. For that, he headed to a local hobby shop to get both a model Kate kit and a good idea of how its exterior design would look. Having posed the assembled Kate in a suitable angle, he took a photo with his own Polaroid camera and used it as a basis for the foreground.

For the painting's background, he sifted through photographs of the Pearl Harbor attack held on the second floor of the Minneapolis Public Library until he came across a still from when someone filmed sailors being rescued from the U.S.S. West Virginia in the immediate aftermath of the attack. He knew the torpedo bombers had flown low across the harbor, and the still photograph gave that low perspective. It also was dramatic, showing a huge column of oily black smoke billowing near the stricken battleship.

He then projected the still onto a canvas in his apartment using an Artograph projector (still made today by a Minnesota company). Finger could have saved the effort by simply rewatching the definitive Pearl Harbor movie "Tora! Tora! Tora!" released just a couple of years earlier, but home video didn't exist yet.

All in all, the preparation and research took about the same amount of work time as painting, Finger said.

"The search for the materials and the reference, and getting the lighting right ... was about as long as the actual painting time," he said.

The medium for the painting was gouache, which Finger described as an opaque watercolor paint that's a fancier version than the tempera paints used by grade schoolers.

He got about $400 from Webb for his work, he said.

"If you kind of calculated how much (money) per hour that is, it's kind of a sad thing," he said.

But even if they didn't cough up much money in gratitude, his bosses were impressed by what Finger had turned in.

"I can remember that they were pretty blown away by it," he said.

A Pearl Harbor story, in words and pictures

More than 40 years later, historical nonfiction writer Paul Sailer was also impressed by Finger's painting. He had already gotten Finger to provide the cover art for "The Oranges Are Sweet," his 2011 book on the experiences of fighter pilot Don M. Beerbower. Not only did Finger create original cover artwork for Sailer's latest book "I Had a Comrade," he allowed Sailer to use "Fall of the Giants" as interior art.

"I just really like the way he can take an idea I have and turn it into an original piece of art," Sailer said. "I have a lot of respect for his work."

Finger's painting of Battleship Row illustrates a section at the beginning of the book, which recounts an interview Sailer did with Pearl Harbor survivor Bill Healy. Healy served as a B-17 pilot at Hickam Field at the time of the attack, and recalled to Sailer how he watched and heard the destruction at Battleship Row. He witnessed the huge explosion that resulted when the U.S.S. Arizona was struck by a bomb, describing it as "lightning in reverse."

Healy went on to serve as a pilot in both the Pacific and European theaters, making his service record rare. His story is one of 10 contained in "I Had a Comrade," organized around the theme of comradeship during World War II.

Sailer lives near Wadena and was Wadena County's Human services director until retiring in 2014 after 26 years. He plans a book signing of "I Had a Comrade" at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Book World in Baxter.