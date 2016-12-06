Pets of the Week

Bingo is a 1-year-old, 60-pound Lab mix. He was brought to HART as a stray, but did not get claimed by an owner. Bingo is now ready for his forever home. Bingo is a fun boy with a goofy personality. He will make a great companion. Come meet Bingo today.

