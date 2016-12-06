Pets of the Week
Fergie is a gorgeous orange kitty with white paws. She's used to having a scratching post and her former owner said she loves to be held and cuddled. She also said she purrs all the time. Pet this soft kitty and she will steal your heart away!
Bingo is a 1-year-old, 60-pound Lab mix. He was brought to HART as a stray, but did not get claimed by an owner. Bingo is now ready for his forever home. Bingo is a fun boy with a goofy personality. He will make a great companion. Come meet Bingo today.
