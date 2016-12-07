Crash pins man, injures 2 teens

A pickup truck, driven by Dean Alan Weise, 54, of Brainerd, apparently lost control while traveling eastbound on an icy County Highway 44. The truck collided with a sports utility vehicle parked on the road, which was being used to pull another vehicle from the ditch. The truck then entered the southern ditch, striking three people and the vehicle.

Joshua James Backstrom, 34, of Brainerd, appeared to be pinned between the truck and the vehicle in the ditch, according to the crash report. Also struck were Brittney Lynn Case, 16, of Brainerd, and Noah John Underberg, 15, of Pillager.

All three were transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Backstrom suffered injuries to his legs and was reported in fair condition by a hospital official Wednesday. Case and Underberg suffered possible head injuries as a result of the crash, and were both treated and released.

Weise suffered no apparent injury in the crash. Deputies observed roads at the scene were iced over and "extremely slippery" at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office was assisted by first responders and North Memorial Ambulance at the scene.