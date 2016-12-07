Mille Lacs Band to donate $100,000 to Isle Fire Department

The donation will be presented at 3 p.m Thursday at 350 W Isle St, Isle.

The new fire hall will help expand the Isle Fire Department which provides fire and emergency services to 5,000 people over a 400 square mile area, including many members of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, a news release said.

The Mille Lacs Reservation in east central Minnesota is the perpetual home of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. More than 2,300 of the band's 4,300 members live on reservation land. The Band supports its members with a variety of services for economic, social and cultural advancement, including health services, early childhood and youth centers and economic development planning.