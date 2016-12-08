For four remaining shows, the opportunity to contemplate the heavens as the three wise men once did is possible within the planetarium at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. The Christmas show "Season of Light" will be projected onto the 28-foot-wide dome, depicting the skies of the ancients while examining the roots of modern-day Christmas and Hanukkah traditions. This includes a look at scientists' attempts to determine what astrological phenomenon the Star of Bethlehem might have actually been.

"Sacred and secular, ancient and modern, these are the threads we weave," says Noah Adams, the narrator of the Christmas program.

Hosted by Brian Wallace, sixth-grade science teacher, the free Christmas-themed event also features a plethora of intriguing facts about solar eclipses and a look at the constellations of winter. New chairs fill the space, comfortable enough for Wallace to warn the soothing Christmas music and darkened room could lead to incidental slumber.

Wallace explained to the audience the United States was set to experience a total solar eclipse for the first time in 38 years.

"It's an amazing event I have literally been looking forward to for years and years," Wallace said.

Animations demonstrating what occurs during a solar eclipse danced across the screen above Wallace as he barely contained his excitement for the rare astrological occurrence.

"This will be called 'America's Eclipse,'" Wallace said.

Occurring Aug. 21, 2017, the total solar eclipse—meaning the sun is completely obscured by the shadow of the moon—will be visible only within the United States. While those in Minnesota will continue to see a portion of the sun, those in 14 states from the west coast to the east are in the path of totality within which the sun will momentarily disappear. Wallace said he intends to travel to Nebraska, the nearest state within the path, next summer.

Wallace said the district is lucky to have a facility like the planetarium and he hopes to schedule laser shows and more astronomy events in the future. Although the upcoming shows are free, Wallace asked the audience to place donations in a wrapped Christmas package near the exit. Donations would support future programming and does not pay for staff time, which is a volunteer effort, he noted.

If you go

What: "Season of Light" Christmas show and live astronomy presentation by Brian Wallace.

When: 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.—Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. Each show is about 1 hour, 20 minutes. Where: Forestview Planetarium, Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter.

How: To attend, people must make reservations by calling Brainerd Community Education at 218-454-6924. Calls are accepted 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A maximum of 57 spots are available for each of two shows per night.