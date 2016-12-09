Jaycees to host veterans event Saturday

The race begins and ends at CLC. The Homeless Heroes 5k will be a chipped time event with awards given to top finishers in each age group.

The 1-mile dedication run/walk will be a military mile in honor of those who serve. There will also be a kids 0.3 mile race.

Heroes in our Hearts digital campaign will play during the expo highlighting the men in women in uniform we call loved ones. If you have a photo of yourself or a loved one that you would like to submit please email it to homelessheroes5k@gmail.com.

"The Brainerd Jaycees believe that service to humanity is the best work of life," the organization stated in a news release. "Who has served us better than the veterans of our great nation? We want to show our appreciation by connecting and uniting veterans of all branches, while raising awareness of the sad truth of homelessness among those who have served our country."