"That was one of the big turning things, when she started to accept that Daddy's gonna go, but he'll still be there," said Abigail Faas, Elizabeth's mother.

With the help of Amanda Ramey, first-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary, Elizabeth and her classmates honored Mike's memory by releasing another 24 balloons Friday. The balloon release was the culmination of time set aside for Elizabeth to share about her dad, including a teddy bear specially designed to carry a small capsule of her father's ashes.

"They burned my dad's old body and then they made a little bit of dirt," Elizabeth explained to her classmates as she clutched the bear. "And then they gave it to my mom and my grandma and they put it in the bear."

"Boys and girls, we have balloons today so we can send special messages up to Elizabeth's dad," Ramey said. "Could we share with Elizabeth's dad maybe something about Elizabeth? That Elizabeth is a kind friend? That Elizabeth has a great laugh? That she is a nice student? That she follows the rules? That she gives a lot of hugs?"

The students busied themselves with crafting messages to their classmate's dad, also creating snowflakes from paper to secure to the balloons.

Abigail expressed gratitude for the handling of Mike's death by the teachers, staff and therapists at Riverside.

"The school, the last two years she's been here, has been amazing," Abigail said. "All the Riverside staff have been. I want to make sure that people know there are really good schools out there, and there's still really good supports."

For nearly as long as Abigail's been alive, her father Mike was sick. The 46-year-old was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, cancer of the plasma cells, five years ago.

"Towards the last six months, they knew they were running out of treatments," Abigail said. "He was a warrior. He did so many chemotherapies and radiations."

Abigail said they chose to shield the three children—including Mike's daughter, Isabella, 14, and the couple's son, Malachi, 3—from Mike's illness for several of those years. But when it became clear his time on Earth was drawing to a close, they began discussing it openly. Although he spent time in the hospital toward the end, Mike died at home, surrounded by his family, as he wished to do.

"Our kids are our world, and I know that my husband would want us to do anything to make them feel special that we can," Abigail said. "The transition time with them right now, it's crucial. To make sure that they know that people care and support them, and part of making it a big deal today for me, was making sure that she knows that the people around her know that it's not scary to talk about her daddy being gone. That he was cremated and he's in heaven."

Standing near a board displaying photographs of her father, Elizabeth said her favorite things to do with him were to make cake and "always have fun with him."

"He was also a really great dad," Elizabeth said. "I have been making him hearts that I can make and writing notes. Those things were my favorite things to give to my dad."

Elizabeth knew right away, she said, what she would attach to her balloon Friday: a note that read, "I love you Dad and I miss you Dad."

At their teacher's instructions, the first-graders slipped on their winter coats to steel themselves against the frozen December air. The balloons, now decorated with snowflakes and notes, were gathered and the children walked down the hall to the playground.

Ramey distributed the balloons to the children, who gathered around Elizabeth.

"What would you like everybody to say to your daddy?" Ramey asked. "Should we say, 'We love you?'"

Elizabeth nodded and counted to three.

"We love you!" the children shouted, and the balloons drifted upward in a flock.

That's how Mike receives his messages. But to get one back, he gave Elizabeth another way.

"He said go a little bit far in the woods where the sun is shining and talk to him," Elizabeth said. "I can't hear him, but when a bird comes down or a butterfly, he told me to always know that a butterfly or a bird will send a message to me."