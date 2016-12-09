SUV sideswipes semi; sends woman to hospital

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the Tracker was heading eastbound on Highway 210 when the driver tried to pass a semitrailer when oncoming traffic approached. The Tracker tried to merge back over into the eastbound lane when it sideswiped the semitrailer, causing it to jackknife, the state patrol reported.

The driver of the semitrailer, Omar Koyate, 55, Bellwood, Ill., and the driver of the Tracker, Benjamin F. Turner, 64, Deer Creek, had no apparent injuries. Turner's passenger, Tina L. Turner, 56, Deer Creek, had non-life-threatening-injuries and was transported to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene of the crash reported at 12:23 p.m.