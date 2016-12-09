Search
    SUV sideswipes semi; sends woman to hospital

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:09 p.m.
    Emergency workers clear a scene and direct traffic after a vehicle collided with a semi-truck trailer Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 210 and 61st Avenue SW between Pillager and Motley. Michael Johnson/Brainerd Dispatch

    MOTLEY—A Deer Creek woman was injured Friday when the Chevrolet Tracker she was a passenger in sideswiped a semitrailer along Highway 210 and 61st Avenue Southwest near Motley.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported the Tracker was heading eastbound on Highway 210 when the driver tried to pass a semitrailer when oncoming traffic approached. The Tracker tried to merge back over into the eastbound lane when it sideswiped the semitrailer, causing it to jackknife, the state patrol reported.

    The driver of the semitrailer, Omar Koyate, 55, Bellwood, Ill., and the driver of the Tracker, Benjamin F. Turner, 64, Deer Creek, had no apparent injuries. Turner's passenger, Tina L. Turner, 56, Deer Creek, had non-life-threatening-injuries and was transported to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples.

    The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene of the crash reported at 12:23 p.m.

