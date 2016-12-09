III. Cell Phone/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

V. Visitor Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Minutes of November 15, 2016 Special Meeting

Minutes of November 21, 2016 Special Meeting

Minutes of November 21, 2016 Regular Meeting

B. Monthly Cash Flow including Investments

C. Monthly bill paid

D. Donations

VII. Special Reports with possible board action

A. Budget

1. Payable 2017 Levy and Questions

2. Certification of 2016 Payable 2017 Levy

3. Other

B. Activities

1. Other

C. Curriculum

1. Other

D. Facilities

1. Committee Report

2. Facility Planning Task Force Meeting

3. Bond Amount including LTFM Levy Discussion

4. Other

E. Personnel

1. Committee Report

2. District Employee Contracts

3. Contract Discussions with Outsourcing Companies

4. Other

F. Policy

1. 2nd Reading of MSBA changes to Policy #613, 618 and 620

2. 2nd Reading of revisions to Policy #610 — Field Trips

3. Other

G. Other

1. 2017-2018 School Calendar/Spring Break Discussion

2. Thank you Chad Koel for service on the Pillager School Board

VIII. Superintendent's Report

IX. Request for Information from Administration

X. Adjournment

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday

Airport Conference Room

1. Call to Order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Review and Approval of Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of Nov. 17 with Financial Report of October 2016, as distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar.

5. Approval to Pay Bills.

6. Public Forum. (Time limits may be imposed.)

7. Discussion/Action — Adopt Resolution to Accept State Marketing Grant.

8. Discussion/Action — Continued Authorization to Pay Applicable Time Sensitive Bills Prior to Commission Meetings.

9. Discussion/Action — Authorization to Pay Year-end Bills if Applicable.

10. Discussion/Action — Establish 2017 Goals for Airport Commission.

11. Reports

A. Airport Director.

1. Monthly Metrics.

B. Consulting Engineer.

1. Master Plan Update/ALP.

2. Sewer/Water Extension.

C. Leases Committee.

1. Discussion/Action — Committee Recommendation on Life Link III Lease Assignment.

12. Old Business.

A. General Aviation Redevelopment.

13. New Business.

A. Discussion of Items Which Developed After Publication of Agenda.

14. Next meeting date — Jan. 19, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

15. Adjournment.

Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday

Washington Educational Services Building

804 Oak St., Brainerd

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended

4. Hearing Presentation Truth in Taxation of 2017 Tax Levy - Steve Lund

5. Public Input on Truth and Taxation of 2017

6. District Recognition

A. Congratulations to the Girls Cross Country Team - Section 8AA Champions

B. Congratulations to Meritt Miller for earning All-State Honors in Cross Country

C. Congratulations to Matt Cherne was a State Qualifier in Cross Country

D. Congratulations to Girls State Qualifiers for Girls Swim and Diving. Katie Streiff,

Kylie Lange, Julia Wallace, and Cami Harmer.

E. Congratulations to the Forestview Students of the Trimester

7. Public Input

8. Approval of Minutes

A. November 14, 2016 - Regular Board Meeting

B. November 29, 2016 - Special School Board Meeting

9. Consent Calendar

A. Non-Teaching Employee Resignations

B. New Non-Teaching Employees

C. Leaves

D. Gifts & Grants Approval

E. Ratify Payment of Bills

10. Site Reports/Communications

A. Forestview Student Council Update Presentation - Gabe Qualley, Parker Freeman,

Cadence Porisch, and Lydia Olson

B. BHS Student Council Update - Julia Wallace, Maggie Mattson, and Sierra

Edwards

11. New Business

A. For Action

1) Approval of Field Trip to Duluth, MN for Robotics Regional Tournament - March 2017

2) Third and Final Reading of Policy #721 - Uniform Grant Guidance Policy

Regarding Federal Revenues Sources

3) Approve Revision of Policy #202 - School Board Officers

4) Approve revised policies as per MSBA / MASA recent updates

a. 503 - Student Attendance

b. 506 - Student Discipline

c. 509 - Enrollment of Nonresident Students

d. 514 - Bullying Prohibition Policy

e. 515 - Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records

f. 516 - Student Medication

g. 520 - Student Surveys

h. 521 - Student Disability

i. 522 - Student Sex Nondiscrimination

j. 525 - Violence Prevention (applicable to Students and Staff)

k. 529 - Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students

l. 530 - Immunization Requirements

m. 532 - Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students With

IEP's from School Grounds

5) Approval of Culinary Arts Classes at BHS

6) Approval of Snow Day Make-up to be February 20, 2017 as indicated on the district calendar

7) Approve Date for the School Board Re-organizational Meeting

8) Approval of RFQ for the Comprehensive Long Term Facilities Plan

B. Informational

1) Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Report - Reed Campbell

2) Business Services' Report - Steve Lund

3) Superintendent's Report - Laine Larson

12. Committee Reports - None

13. Future Board & Committee Meetings

A. Christmas Break - December 24, 2016 - January 2, 2017

B. Re-organizational Meeting - TBD

C. Regular School Board Meeting - January 9, 2017, 6 p.m.

D. MSBA / MASA Winter Conference - January 12 & 13, 2017

14. Other business

15. Adjourn

Crosslake City Council

Public information and special council meeting

Meets 6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

1. Mike Lyonais — Review Proposed 2017 Budget

a. Public Comments

b. Resolution Approving Final 2016 Tax Levy Collectible in 2017

c. Approval of 2017 City Budget (Motion)

d. Chip Lohmiller — Approval to Order Equipment

Crosslake City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Mondy

City Hall

A. Call to order

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Approval of Additions to the Agenda (Council Action-Motion)

B. Consent calendar — NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC — All items here listed are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted on by one motion. There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a Citizen or Councilmember so requests:

1. Special Council Meeting Minutes of Nov. 14, 2016

2. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of Nov. 14, 2016

3. City — Month End Revenue Report dated Nov. 2016

4. City — Month End Expenditures Report dated November 2016

5. 11/30/16 Preliminary Budget to Actual Analysis

6. Pledged Collateral Statement dated November 30, 2016

7. Memo dated December 12, 2016 from Mike Lyonais Re: TIF Reimbursement

8. Indemnification and Hold Harmless Agreement Between City of Crosslake and Tri-Co Technologies

9. Application for Special Temporary Authority to Allow Tri-Co to Continue Reselling International Toll Termination Services to Customers

10. Police Report for Crosslake — November 2016

11. Police Report for Mission Township — November 2016

12. Fire Department Report — November 2016

13. Monthly Planning & Zoning Statistics

14. 2017 Planning and Zoning Meeting Schedule

15. Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes of October 28, 2016

16. Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes of November 4, 2016

17. EDA Meeting Minutes of November 2, 2016

18. Public Works Meeting Minutes of October 3, 2016

19. Crosslake Rolloff Recycling Reports for October and November 2016

20. Waste Partners Recycling Report for October 2016

21. BLAEDC 3rd Quarter 2016 New Projects

22. BLAEDC 3rd Quarter 2016 Activity Report

23. Resolution Accepting Donations

24. 2017 Fee Schedule

25. Memo dated December 5, 2016 from City Clerk Re: Retroactive Approval of Bills for Payment

26. Bills for Approval

27. North Ambulance Run Report — November 2016

C. Critical issues

1. Bolton & Menk — Crosslake Wastewater Treatment Facility Capital Improvements (Motion)

D. Public forum - No action will be taken on any of the issues raised. If appropriate, the issues will be placed on the agenda of a future council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. Each speaker is given a three minute time limit.

E. Mayor's report

1. Update on Commission Vacancies

F. City administrator's report

1. Memo dated Dec. 5, 2016 from Sergeant Lee Re: Electronic Access Control System for City Hall Security (Council Action-Motion)

G. Commission reports

1. Public safety

a. Public Comment Re: Body-Worn Cameras

B. City of Crosslake Use of Body-Worn Cameras Policy

2. Park and Recreation/Library

a. Staff Report dated Dec. 7, 2016 from Jon Henke (Council Action-Motion)

H. City attorney report

I. Old business

J. New business

K. Public forum - No action will be taken on any of the issues raised. If appropriate, the issues will be placed on the agenda of a future council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. Each speaker is given a three minute time limit.

L. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday

County Board Room, Third Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

1. 5 p.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Public Hearing

2.1. 5 p.m. Public Hearing, Utility/Drainage Easement Vacation in Unorganized Territory

2.2. Resolution Vacating Easements - Landmark Plat

3. Achievement Award

3.1. Achievement Award: Classroom to Community

4. Open Forum

5. Review and Approve Minutes

5.1. 11/22/16 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

6. Review and Approve Agenda

7. Consent Agenda

7.1. Bills

7.2. Personnel Actions

7.3. 2016 Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant Agreement

7.4. 2017 State Homeland Security Grant Agreement

7.5. Approve Proposed 2017 Stand Exam Plan

7.6. Remove Tax Forfeit Parcels from Memorial Forest for Public Land Sale

7.7. Final Payment Request SAP 018-609-003

7.8. Final Payment Request SAP 018-598-018

7.9. Contract Renewal Amendment #7 for Holding Facility for Impounded Dangerous Dogs in CWC

7.10. Contract Renewal Amendment #7 for Holding Facility for Impounded Dogs in Unorganized Territories

7.11. Reappointment of County Surveyor

7.12. Exempt Gambling Permit

8. Community Behavioral Health Hospital Update - Richard Slieter

9. Community Services

9.1. Adult Mental Health Grant Contract

9.2. 2017 Adult Mental Health Grant Region V+ Adult and Children's Crisis Response Services Contract

10. Land Services

10.1. Emily to Blind Lake Trail Proposal

10.2. Thirty Lakes Watershed District Fund Transfer

11. Administrative Services

11.1. 2017 Tobacco License Renewals

12. County Administrator

12.1. Senior Management Team Report

12.2. Citizen Committee Appointments

13. Additional Business

14. Committee Reports

14.1. Members

15. 6 p.m. Public Hearing, 2017 Budget, Levy and Capital Improvement Plan for Crow Wing County

15.1. 2017 Final Budget and Levy Resolution

16. Adjournment

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

8:30 a.m. Monday, Thirty Lakes Watershed District Board of Managers, Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2

3 p.m. Tuesday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

5 p.m. Tuesday, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room

5 p.m. Thursday, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

10 a.m. Friday, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker

9 a.m. Dec. 19, Technology Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

10 a.m. Dec. 19, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room