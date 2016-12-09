Ask a Trooper: Use good judgment when making a U-turn

Answer: You are correct; however it's important to make good choices when making U-turns. Minnesota's law prevents U-turns upon any curve, or where vehicles cannot be seen by the driver of another approaching vehicle from either direction within 1,000 feet. Obviously, it is also illegal to perform a U-turn if it interferes with traffic approaching in the other direction.

When there is a roadway with two or more lanes in the same direction, a driver may turn the vehicle into the farthest lane and temporarily use the shoulder to make a U-turn.

In my years patrolling, I witnessed vehicles on the freeway using the crossovers to go to the opposite lanes that were clearly marked that prohibit it. If you find yourself needing to go in the opposite direction on the freeway, please resist the urge to use the crossovers and wait for the next exit ramp where it can be safely performed.

I have investigated illegal U-turns that caused fatal and serious injuries. Please use good judgement and make sure the U-turn can be done safely or simply don't attempt it.

