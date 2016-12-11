Two Little Falls students nominated for ExCEL awards

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, ExCEL is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors. Students who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who show leadership qualities, and who are model citizens in their community are eligible for the award.

ExCEL Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves league member schools and an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.

Sowada, daughter of Gary and Mary Sowada, has participated in band, cross-country, Flyer Activity Leadership Council, volleyball, basketball and track and field. Schirmers, son of Karla Bearce and Greg Schirmers, has participated in band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, girl's gymnastics manager, Target Club, Key Club, Link Crew and track.

For more information about the ExCEL Award program, contact the league at 763-560- 2262 or www.mshsl.org on the web.