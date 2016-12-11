Search
    Broadside crash injures both drivers

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:47 p.m.

    ONAMIA—Two people were injured when their vehicles collided at 10:33 a.m. Sunday on Highway 27 and Oak Street in Onamia.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Honda Civic, driven by Penny Sue Simonsen, 56, Isle, was traveling northbound on Highway 27, when she failed to see a GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound and made a left turn into the Sierra. The state patrol reported the roads were icy.

    Simonsen and the driver of the GMC, Ross C. Christensen, 65, Isle, both had non-life-threatening injuries. No hospital was recorded in the crash report.

    The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office and the Isle Police Department assisted at the scene.

