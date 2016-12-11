Rear-end crash injures passenger

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Chevy Impala, driven by Darla J. Grotheer, 49, Elk River, was southbound on Highway 10 near milepost 129 when it passed a semitrailer. Once the Chevy passed the semitrailer, the driver realized she was not going to be able to stop quick enough to avoid a rear-end collision with a GMC Yukon, and the two collided.

Grotheer and the driver of the Yukon, Tracy D. Meier, 39, Park Rapids, had no apparent injuries.

Grotheer had two passengers—Brittany A. Grotheer, 22, Monticello, and Brandon L. Thielen, 23, Sauk Center—and Brittany A. Grotheer had non-life-threatening injuries. No hospital was recorded in the crash report.

The state patrol reported the conditions of the road were icy at the time of the crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.