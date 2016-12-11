Shannon Wussow named women's shelter executive director
Mid Minnesota Women's Center has named its new executive director.
Shannon Wussow, Brainerd, will begin her new duties Jan. 3.
"Ms. Wussow comes to us experienced in not for profit organization, and domestic assault victim advocacy. Her stellar recommendations from her many references speak to her dynamic and positive leadership style," Colleen LeBlanc, lead of the Board of Directors search committee, stated in a email release. "We are looking forward to her being the face of MMWC in our five county region service community."
Wussow, a graduate of Little Falls Community High School, has a master of science degree in Criminal Justice Studies from St. Cloud State University.
Mid Minnesota Women's Center provides safety, advocacy and empowerment for abuse victims, and education about abuse for the community. Wussow will lead the staff of 22 and the management of two facilities—the shelter and child safety center, both located in Brainerd.