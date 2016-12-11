When Donna Wambeke, HART executive director, recently spoke to the Baxter City Council about adding cats to the city ordinance, she noted a request to be on the county board agenda for the same topic was met with a denial.

Wambeke also noted the county hasn't appropriated funding for HART in some time, although it did in the past. The Baxter session was specifically geared to discuss adding cats to the mix as HART has witnessed a growing number of stray cats being brought to the shelter. That number could be as many as 75 to 80 cats just from Baxter in 2017.

Tim Houle, county administrator, in a series of emails after the Baxter story was published, took issue with what he saw as a representation the county wasn't paying anything to HART. Houle said it was misleading at best to suggest the county wasn't doing anything and inaccurate at worst.

Wambeke noted at the Baxter meeting there are 16 contracts for animal control with HART from municipalities in the region. The discussion at the city council meeting was devoted to the idea of adding cats to the city's existing ordinance for dog control.

The county is one of those entities contracting with HART for dog control through its responsibilities as the town board of Unorganized Territory. The county contracts for animal control services for stray dogs in the First and Second Assessment districts, making up Unorganized Territory just north of Brainerd and Baxter. Houle said the contract means the county paid HART more than $8,000 annually for stray dogs, including a monthly administration fee and $16 per dog per day. The county does not have a dog or cat ordinance. But the county does have a separate contract with HART to board dangerous dogs, a service the county is statutorily required to provide.

"As such, I believe it is disingenuous to suggest that somehow we are doing less than others when the facts clearly support that we are doing more than others," Houle wrote in an email. "I appreciate that Donna feels that we should do more still and am empathetic to HART's current financial woes; I simply resist the notion that the sole reason for that is that somehow Crow Wing County hasn't done anything to help."

Of the 16 contracts for animal control services, six of the contracts also include stray cats. At the Baxter City Council meeting, Mayor Darrel Olson said there is a question of shared borders with Unorganized Territory in consideration of the city adding an ordinance for cats and potentially its residents bearing the financial burden for cats from beyond the city borders. Brainerd's animal control ordinance includes cats.

At the Baxter City Council meeting, Wambeke said the county is statutorily able to appropriate general funds for the animal shelter and did previously but not in recent memory.

From 2000 to 2008, Crow Wing County made a general (unspecified) appropriation to HART in the amount of $4,000 per year, Houle reported. In 2008, that was zeroed out and there has been no general appropriation since then. Houle said at that time, the county switched to a fee-for-service arrangement. He said the current fee-for-service arrangement is more than double the amount of the general appropriation. The fees pay for services being rendered for stray dog control.

Houle said he knows HART's finances cause Wambeke a great deal of stress and he commended her passion and dedication to the well-being and humane treatment for unwanted animals in the community. In an email, Houle wrote the county objected to being singled out as being the problem when it thought it was accurately being part of the solution. Houle said if Wambeke was trying to soften the hearts of the county board members in order to do more business with HART than it already does, she was going about it in a very, very strange way.

In regard to the denial to be on the agenda, Houle stated Wambeke could avail herself of addressing the board during an open forum time segment or by seeking to be on the agenda by contacting other board members. The open forum segment has time limits imposed that can mean a three-minute window. Although Houle stated the time limits have ranged from a few minute to a longer amount of time.

Wambeke said what she stated to the Baxter City Council was correctly reflected in the story and, again, that conversation was about responding to a concern about cats.