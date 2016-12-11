In other business, the council:

Approved the 2017 property tax levy of $5,807,000 and 2017 operating budget of $16,146,100. It amounts to a levy increase of 1.26 percent. The levy increase in 2016 was 2.37 percent. The city hosted a truth in taxation public hearing Dec. 5. No one from the public attended.

Ordered the preparation of report on the 2017 Excelsior Road residential improvement project.

Engaged CliftonLarsonAllen for the city's 2016 audit.

Approved HIldi Inc. for an actuarial valuation study along with a requirement to measure and report liabilities associated with retiree benefits such medical, dental or other benefits that are not part of a pension plan. Baxter doesn't directly contribute to premiums of retired employees but retired employees have the option of remaining in the city's pooled insurance plans. Cost for the study is up to $2,200.

Council member Todd Holman said the city ordinance states the city needs to periodically—every three years—look at the vendors it uses and compare with other providers. Holman said that doesn't mean they'd move away from a long-term provider but it gives the council a chance to look across all the services. Holman recommended doing that for all providers. Council member Quinn Nystrom said she was in favor of that as they all wanted to be fiscally responsible. She asked if there was a better time of year to do such a review in view of staff time. Mayor Darrel Olson said that was his concern as well if the idea was to get it all done before the new year. Council member Steve Barrows agreed with the review, saying it's incumbent on the council to follow the ordinances as they expect others to do as well.

Holman suggested looking at providers in thirds and get them all done in a year. Nystrom said 2017 was a reasonable goal. The council agreed.

Appointed warming house attendants for the 2016-2017 season at a payment of $10 per hour. Attendants are Corey Nelson, Tristan Brecht, Michael Lyscio, Devan Liebeg, Benjamin Krall.

Approve the $3,600 purchase of thermal night vision system with money from the drug forfeiture fund.

Approved an amendment to contract with the state regarding trail connections to the Paul Bunyan State Trail. The amendment allows two trail connection—one from Arbor Glen development on Excelsior Road next to the trail and for the Northern Lakes Senior Living development next to it.

Approved paying an additional $7,785 for a revised total of $87,285 for a roadside tractor/mower replacement. With repair concerns the replacement for the tractor was pushed up to 2017 from 2018. The cost increased from the earlier estimate and with the repairs the trade-in value of the existing tractor decreased. However, the trade-in value was more than the cost of repairs, Jeremy Vacinek, finance director noted, because the vendor was able to absorb some of the cost of labor and parts.

Approved submitting Olson as a nomination to serve a four-year term on the National Joint Powers Alliance Board of Directors. Olson noted Nystrom had also expressed an interest. Nystrom recommended Olson as the nominee.

In council comments, Holman praised the city staff for work dealing with the recent blizzard from law enforcement to snow removal and for staff with all the work on the budget.

Met in closed session for labor negotiations.