Fine Arts Student of the Week

Memorable fine arts achievement: "Making A Cappella Choir, Windfall; and the American Choral Directors Association Honor Choir four years in a row; and the Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir for the past two years."

Artist Most Admired: Eric Whitacre.

What do you enjoy about singing: "I have been singing since I was able to. It is a big part of my life. My parents met in choir at Bemidji State University and they've been in music ever since. My mom is a music teacher at Harrison Elementary School and she was my choir teacher in first grade. The first time I sang in front of people it was because I was forced into it because no one else wanted to do it so my mom said I had too.

"As a family, my two sisters and I sing in church all the time and I've sung duets with Sophie Stubbs."

Hardest part of organizing Madrigal Dinner costumes: "The hardest part was making sure we had enough for each costume. It seemed like we were one short of each article. This year also is a much larger choir so we had to order more costumes. Some of the costumes were dirty so we had to wash some and mend some."

Tell me what you do for the Lutheran choir: "During the summer we went to Mount Carmel Family Camp in Alexandria and we practiced there for a week, eight hours a day. Then we would go on tour in the state for two weeks. We sang at different churches and would stay with host families. It was really fun, probably the best experience I have ever had. I made very good friends who I am still close with. We go and watch each other in our school musicals or choir programs."

Your goal in choir this year: "I'm working on a solo piece for the solo and ensemble contest. The piece is titled 'Caro mio Ben' by Arietta. It's really a beautiful piece. It's not what I would choose. I am taking voice lessons from Michael Smith, the former BHS choir director, and he chose that piece for me. I always thought of myself as an alto and this one is a soprano, so he is working with me on it."

Favorite TV show: "The Office" or "How I Met Your Mother."

Favorite book: The Harry Potter series.

Worst book ever: "I don't like anything to do with history. I cannot stand it, I find it so boring. I'm more into the fantasy type books, like Stephen King.

Favorite movie: "Amadeus."

Favorite band: Imagine Dragons.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Extra curricular/hobbies: "I took piano lessons for 11 years. My hobbies are singing, golfing, drawing and napping."

Favorite winter activity: "I don't like how cold it is. I like watching Christmas movies, I like to stay inside."

Your strongest skill: "I think I am pretty good at being a section leader. Just today one of the girls leaned over to me and asked me to sing a part for her because she wasn't sure how it went. It is nice to know I am good enough to teach them when Stubbs (the choir director) is busy. We were the newbies before and now we are being looked up to."

Word you always say: "'Music solves everything.' It actually does, if you are sad and you listen to music you are happier, no matter what you are feeling, music makes it better."

Parents: Jennifer and David Pelowski of Baxter.

