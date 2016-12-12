Icy roads send teen to hospital

The Minnesota State Patrol said Korbyn F. Dambrogio was traveling south on Highway 371 when she lost control of the truck due to slippery conditions and it collided with trees in the right ditch where it came to a rest.

Dambrogio was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries where she was treated and then released.

The Baxter Police Department and Brainerd Fire Department assisted the state patrol with the crash reported at 7:51 p.m.