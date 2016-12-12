Woman suffers minor injuries in crash
ONAMIA—A 25-year-old woman had minor injuries Sunday night when a Ford truck she was in lost control on Highway 169 and struck trees in Mille Lacs County.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the truck, driven by Ryan C. Graves, 28, Wyoming, was traveling south on the icy highway, when he lost control of the truck and it went off the road and struck trees. Graves' passenger, Annie M. Burkland of Wyoming, who was not wearing her seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia.
Graves and his other two passengers, his children, Noah J. Graves, under age 1, and Ahvah R. Graves, 3, had no apparent injuries.
The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m.