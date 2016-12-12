Woman suffers minor injuries in crash

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the truck, driven by Ryan C. Graves, 28, Wyoming, was traveling south on the icy highway, when he lost control of the truck and it went off the road and struck trees. Graves' passenger, Annie M. Burkland of Wyoming, who was not wearing her seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia.

Graves and his other two passengers, his children, Noah J. Graves, under age 1, and Ahvah R. Graves, 3, had no apparent injuries.

The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m.