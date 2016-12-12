DNR issues ice warning for aerated lakes

"Open water areas created by aeration systems can shift or change shapes depending on weather conditions," said Marilyn Danks, DNR aquatic biologist, in a news release. "Leaks may develop in air lines, creating other areas of weak ice or open water."

Aeration systems are generally operated from the time lakes freeze until ice break-up in the spring. They help prevent winterkill of fish, but they also create areas of open water and thin ice, which are significant hazards, the DNR reported.

Two types of signs are used to post aerated lakes: "Thin Ice" and "Warning" signs. The person who applies for the permit is to maintain "Warning" signs at all commonly used access points to the lake. This sign warns people approaching the lake that an aeration system is in operation and to use extreme caution.

The permittee must also put up "Thin Ice" signs to mark the open water area's perimeter. Some cities and towns may have ordinances that prohibit entering into the thin ice area or prohibit the night use of motorized vehicles on lakes with aeration systems in operation, or both. These local regulations are often posted at accesses where they apply.

Permittees and DNR staff inspect aeration systems for safety and compliance with regulations.

For more information, call a regional fisheries office or the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.

The following is a list of area lakes that will likely have aeration systems in operation this winter.

• Aitkin County: Cedar (McGrath).

• Cass County: Eagle, George, Gull, Leech (Kabekona Bay), Loon, Meadow.

• Crow Wing County: Nisswa, Round.

• Wadena County: Stocking.