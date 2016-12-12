The 2017 preliminary levy of $5.3 million, set by the council at its Sept. 19 meeting, represents a 3 percent increase over the previous year's levy. The increase represents an $156,518 increase in funding over the previous year.

Stephen Johnson, who owns two commercial/industrial properties in the city, said his city property taxes have gone up 127 percent in five years, according to his calculations. In 2012, he paid $1,143 in city taxes, while his proposed city taxes for 2017 are $3,471. The value of one of his properties has gone up, he said, while the other has gone down.

"Is there any way I can pay a little more?" Johnson asked, tongue-in-cheek. "Because this is ridiculous."

Johnson questioned figures presented by finance director Connie Hillman on the city's budget and tax levy history, as they didn't match the figures he came up with.

"I don't know what you're trying to tell me with those figures," Johnson said. "But they're certainly not matching what I'm paying for taxes."

Despite his concern about his property taxes, Johnson said the city has been financially responsible.

"The city isn't running around like a bunch of drunken sailors here," Johnson said. "I think you guys are fairly fiscally responsible, but it sure doesn't show on what I'm getting charged."

Council President Gary Scheeler directed Hillman to speak with Johnson about his property tax statements following the meeting.

Tax talk

Prior to the public hearing, Hillman led the council through a breakdown of the city's tax levy and budget process. Market values for the property tax statements are set by Crow Wing County, she said, and the value used for 2017 is the property value from Jan. 2, 2016. The valuation process is complex, but in general, the value is determined based on property sales from October of 2014 through September of 2015.

Between 2015 and 2016, the market value of residential property in the city increased 5.4 percent, while the value of commercial/industrial property fell 4.9 percent. Overall, market values grew 2.7 percent between the two years.

With the increase in residential market value and the decrease in commercial/industrial market value, it means residential taxpayers are picking up more of the tax burden. The proposed 3 percent levy increase means the tax rate for residents in the city of Brainerd would increase about 0.4 percent.

The largest portion of the tax levy, 82 percent, goes toward operations, debt and capital, Hillman said. The levy accounts for 37 percent of the city's projected $14.4 million revenue in 2017.

Of the projected $14.4 million in expenses for 2017, 31 percent will go toward public safety, Hillman said, which includes the city's fire and police departments. Another 16 percent will go toward general operations and 13.5 percent will go toward debt payments.

For someone with a residential homestead estimated market value of $106,500, the 3 percent levy increase means they would pay an additional $3.45 in city taxes. However, that amount would go up if someone saw their market value increase.

For someone with a commercial/industrial estimated market value of $363,500, the 3 percent levy increase means they would pay an additional $25.75 in city taxes. However, that amount would go up if someone saw their market value increase.

Monday night's public hearing was mandated by Minnesota Statute 275.065, subdivision 3, paragraph c, and is commonly referred to as a Truth in Taxation public hearing. The statute outlines the times and dates when the hearing can be held and notes the hearing must be held before the final levy can be adopted.

The city council will adopt the final budget and levy at the Dec. 19 meeting. The final tax levy cannot be higher than the preliminary tax levy.

FACTBOX

Tax levy history and percentage change

Year, Total levy in dollars, Percentage levy change

2006 3,198,000 14.1

2007 3,509,766 9.7

2008 3,816,296 8.7

2009 3,962,308 3.8

2010 4,112,308 3.8

2011 4,055,836 -1.4

2012 3,953,486 -2.5

2013 3,953,486 0

2014 4,453,486 12.6

2015 4,898,835 10

2016 5,217,260 6.5