Brainerd Public Schools approves final tax levy

The Brainerd School Board Monday unanimously approved a final, 1.3 percent increase for the 2017 levy, compared to the 1.6 percent preliminary levy increase set in mid-September.

Steve Lund, director of business services for the district, presented the school's finances relating to the budget and levy during the district's Truth in Taxation public hearing. Lund said school boards can decrease what was set for the preliminary levy, but cannot increase it. The school tax levy is based off calculations completed by the Minnesota Department of Education, which administers the funding formulas based off state statutes. The state formula for revenue is based on per pupil unit.

Brainerd will levy up to $724 per pupil unit, which includes $300 of voter-approved operating referendum and $424 in local optional revenue, which is determined by the school district. The state average of the 331 school districts in the state that have referendum revenue and/or local optional authority average a levy of up to $1,215 per pupil unit—with includes $805 for voter-approved and $410 in local revenue.

Lund said the district doesn't have much local control over the levy, because of the state formula, but of the roughly $19 million property tax levy, the district has flexibility with about $5 million.

The district's final levy for 2017 will be $18,966,350, an increase of $242,360 or 1.3 percent from the final levy in 2016. Taxpayers have seen three large increases in the final levy in the past 10 years, including a 11.2 percent increase in 2015; a 15.5 percent increase in 2010; and 15.3 percent in 2006—but the 10-year annual average levy increase is 3.3 percent.

A taxpayer with a $100,000 market value home should expect to pay $321 on their school taxes payable in 2017 and a taxpayer with a $200,000 market value home should expect to pay $739. Lund said the dollar increase to these households with a market value less than $275,000 is $1.

A commercial property with a market value of $250,000 should expect to pay $1,437.

Of the tax levy collected in 2017, the school district will place about $9.2 million in the general fund; $571,614 in the community education fund; and $9.1 million in the debt service fund, which is debt mainly from bonds issued for the construction of Forestview Middle School.

Lund said the school district levy cycle is different from the city and county levy cycle. The city and county have budgets approved during the same calendar year from January to December. For school districts, its 2017 taxes provide revenue for the fiscal year 2018 budget. The school board will adopt its 2017-18 budget in June of 2017.

Lund said because of the way the school does its levy, the state requires the district to provide its current year budget information.

The school district operates a total budget of about $95 million. In the district's 2016-17 general fund, which is the main operating fund for the district, it has an estimated $77,780,669 in revenues and $79,253,859 in expenditures, or an estimated deficit of $1.5 million. A majority of the district's expenditures is paying its staff.

Of the total revenue the district will receive: 82.7 percent is from state aid; 14 percent from property taxes and levy; 3.1 percent from federal aid; and 0.1 percent from other sources.

After Lund presented the Truth in Taxation information, the public was given a chance to speak for or against the final levy. No one spoke.